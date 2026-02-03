Rajinikanth gifts gold chain to Chennai sanitation worker who returned lost gold to rightful owner
On Tuesday, Tamil superstar Rajinikanth met a sanitation worker named Padma and gifted her a gold chain for a sweet reason. Know all about it.
Tamil star Rajinikanth met sanitation worker Padma at his residence on Tuesday. Pictures of the actor gifting her a gold chain have been circulating on social media. While many might believe this was just a gesture of goodwill from a star to his fan, there is actually a moving reason behind it.
Rajinikanth gifts gold chain to sanitation worker
Rajinikanth’s team took to social media on Tuesday to post pictures of Rajinikanth gifting a gold chain to Padma at his residence. “In a heartwarming gesture, #SuperstarRajinikanth honours frontline worker #Padma with a gold chain, recognising her as a true good Samaritan,” they wrote. “This is indeed a great gesture from our Superstar @rajinikanth,” wrote one fan, reacting to the news, while another commented, “Her story should be included in primary school books.”
Why did Rajinikanth gift Padma a gold chain
For the unversed, Padma works as a sanitation worker in T Nagar, where she found an unclaimed pouch containing 45 sovereigns of gold ornaments. She immediately informed her superiors and handed over the pouch containing the jewels to the Pondy Bazaar police station. After making enquiries, the jewellery was handed over to the owners. When news of her good Samaritan gesture broke, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin felicitated Padma and presented her with a ₹1 lakh cheque.
When Rajinikanth gifted gold chain to parotta seller
This comes days after Rajinikanth met another ardent fan, Rajini Sekhar, from Madurai on January 25, and gifted him a gold chain as well. The fan runs an eatery in his name, where he sells parottas at ₹5 each, so everyone can afford the food. Rajinikanth’s team had posted pictures of the actor meeting Sekhar and his family at his Chennai home to express their appreciation for his goodwill.
Upcoming work
Rajinikanth is currently filming Jailer 2 with Nelson Dilipkumar. Ramya Krishnan, Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar reprise their roles in the sequel to the 2023 hit. He will soon begin shooting for a comedy directed by Cibi Chakaravarthi and produced by Kamal Haasan under Raaj Kamal Films International.
