Rajinikanth gifts gold chain to Chennai sanitation worker who returned lost gold to rightful owner

For the unversed, Padma works as a sanitation worker in T Nagar, where she found an unclaimed pouch containing 45 sovereigns of gold ornaments. She immediately informed her superiors and handed over the pouch containing the jewels to the Pondy Bazaar police station. After making enquiries, the jewellery was handed over to the owners. When news of her good Samaritan gesture broke, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin felicitated Padma and presented her with a ₹1 lakh cheque.

When Rajinikanth gifted gold chain to parotta seller

This comes days after Rajinikanth met another ardent fan, Rajini Sekhar, from Madurai on January 25, and gifted him a gold chain as well. The fan runs an eatery in his name, where he sells parottas at ₹5 each, so everyone can afford the food. Rajinikanth’s team had posted pictures of the actor meeting Sekhar and his family at his Chennai home to express their appreciation for his goodwill.