Rajinikanth, Mani Ratnam to reportedly reunite after 33 years; know about their last film based on the Mahabharata

It took 36 years for actor Kamal Haasan and director Mani Ratnam to reunite again for Thug Life after their 1987 hit Nayakan. And if reports are to be believed, the director is set to reunite with Rajinikanth also after 33 years. Know all about their last film together based on the Mahabharata. (Also Read: Lokesh Kanagaraj denies Rajinikanth's ill health had anything to do with Coolie's shoot) Rajinikanth worked with Mani Ratnam in 1991 for their hit film Thalapathi.

Rajinikanth, Mani Ratnam’s Thalapathi

SIIMA reported that Mani and Rajinikanth are all set to reunite again after 33 years. They also claimed that an official announcement will be made on Rajinikanth’s birthday on December 12. While fans reacted ‘hoping that it’s true’, an official announcement is yet to be made.

For the unversed, Rajinikanth and Mani worked only once previously for the 1991 hit film Thalapathi. The gangster drama film also starred Mammootty, Arvind Swami, Jaishankar, Amrish Puri, Srividya, Bhanupriya, Shobana and Geetha. It tells the story of a courageous slum dweller who befriends a dreaded gangster and sticks by him as a district collector tries to bring them down.

Thalapathi is a contemporary adaptation of the Mahabharata, particularly the friendship between Duryodhana and Karna. Rajinikanth played Surya, representing Karna while Mammootty played Devaraj, representing Duryodhana. Arvind played Arjun, based on Arjuna. While Rajinikanth is named Surya, his father’s name is never mentioned, choosing to keep his connect to the god of sun only through his name.

The film also interestingly marked the final collaboration between music composer Ilaiyaraaja and lyricist Vaali with Mani. After this film, the director collaborated with AR Rahman and Vairamuthu instead. Thalapathi was released on Diwali in 1991 and was a major critical and commercial success.

Upcoming work

Mani is currently shooting for Thug Life with Kamal Haasan. The film features an ensemble cast, including Silambarasan, Joju George, Ali Fazal, Ashok Selvan, Pankaj Tripathi, Nassar, Trisha Krishnan, Abhirami Gopikumar, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Jisshu Sengupta, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf and Vaiyapuri. Kamal co-write the script with Mani for this project.

Rajinikanth will soon be seen in TJ Gnanavel’s Vettaiyan, with Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati and Manju Warrier, which is releasing in theatres on October 10. He will also soon star in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie with Shruti Haasan, Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj and Upendra.