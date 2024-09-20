Rajinikanth snaps at paparazzi for asking political questions in viral video. Watch

Ever since he started his journey in the industry, superstar Rajinikanth is known for keeping a calm composure. However, the actor was seen losing his cool in the media recently in a video, which has emerged on social media. Also read: Rajinikanth celebrates Onam with swag, grooves to Vettaiyan song on the sets of Coolie. Watch Rajinikanth will also be seen in action-drama Coolie.

In the viral video, he is seen asking media people to refrain from asking political questions to him.

Rajinikanth snaps at paps

In the video, the actor was spotted arriving at the Chennai airport ahead of the Vettaiyan audio launch on September 20. It is believed that he will also be shooting for some of the key sequences of Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie in the city.

He is seen lashing out at the media when he was asked about a former actor and DMK politician, Udhayanidhi Stalin.

In the video, he is seen asking about rumours regarding Udhayanidhi Stalin becoming the Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. At that moment, he was seen getting angry and snapping back, “Don't ask me political questions. I've told you before”.

It is important to mention that the actor has often requested media people not to ask the questions.

Later, he cooled down and responded to other queries. He was asked who all would be attending the Vettaiyan audio launch. To which, he responded, “I'm not sure, sir."

He also informed the media people present at the airport that Vettaiyan has "come out well" and he is really looking forward to it. When asked about his role in the film, he said, "It'll be different”.

On the work front

Fans will next see Rajinikanth in the upcoming action-drama Vettaiyan. It is directed by T. J. Gnanavel and produced by Subaskaran Allirajah's Lyca Productions. The movie also features Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan and Abhirami in pivotal characters. Vettaiyan will release in theatres on October 10.