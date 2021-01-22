Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe shoot delayed, director Siva begins work on next with Suriya
The shoot of upcoming Tamil film Annaatthe has been postponed by a few months owing to actor Rajinikanth’s health condition, as per reports. This has apparently forced director Siva to begin the pre-production for his next yet-untitled project with Suriya.
Suriya and Siva are coming together for the first time for a project which will be bankrolled by Sun Pictures.
Suriya’s project was only supposed to begin after the release of Annaatthe. After Rajinikanth was hospitalized for a few days last month due to fluctuating blood pressure; the film’s shoot has been postponed.
A Cinema Express report states that Siva has already commenced work on Suriya’s project. It also added that the shoot of Annaatthe will only resume post June after the Tamil Nadu General Elections.
On the career front, Suriya has multiple projects in his kitty. He was recently seen in Tamil biographical drama, Soorarai Pottru, which skipped theatrical release and premiered on Amazon Prime directly. The film was based on the life of Captain GR Gopinath of Air Deccan.
Suriya recently completed shooting for upcoming Netflix original film Navarasa. This project marks Suriya’s reunion with director Gautham Menon after many years. They had previously worked together in Tamil films Kaakha Kaakha and Vaaranam Aayiram.
Navarasa is a joint venture between Netflix India and filmmaker Mani Ratnam, who is bankrolling the project along with filmmaker Jayendra. The film will feature nine shorts directed by nine filmmakers on the theme of nine ‘rasas’. The project marks the digital debut of actors Suriya and Vijay Sethupathi.
Suriya also has a film each with filmmakers Vetrimaaran and Siva. While Vetrimaaran’s film will be based on the book Vaadivasal by CS Chellappa, Siva’s film is expected to be a rural actioner.
