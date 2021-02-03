Sivakarthikeyan’s Doctor to release in cinemas on March 26, see new poster
Actor Sivakarthikeyan’s upcoming Tamil film Doctor will release in cinemas on March 26, it was announced via a poster on Tuesday. Tipped to be a dark comedy, the film marks the Tamil debut of Priyanka Arulmohan.
Sivakarthikeyan shared a poster with the release date on his Twitter page.
Director Nelson Dilip Kumar had recently revealed that the film is an action comedy. While one half of the film will take place in Chennai, the other half will be set in Goa.
The project marks the maiden collaboration of director Nelson of Kolamavu Kokila fame with Sivakarthikeyan.
The film has been titled Doctor because it has elements that are related to doctors, Nelson said in a recent media interaction. Siva will sport a new look and has knocked off some kilos, too. It’s still yet unknown if Siva plays a doctor in the film or poses as one to take revenge.
Nelson revealed that he and Siva go back a long way. They’ve known each other for close to 14 years.
“Siva and I go back a long way; we’ve known each other for almost 14 years now. We’ve always wanted to work together. This script began as a small idea and I soon developed it. He liked the story and things fell in place. I am super happy to work with my friends Siva and Anirudh again,” Nelson added.
Vinay Rai has been signed to play the antagonist. Vinay, who was last seen playing a negative role in Mysskin’s Thupparivaalan, was the first choice for the role and he was signed even before Sivakarthikeyan came on board.
The film, which has been jointly produced by KJR Studios and Sivakarthikeyan Productions, has music by Anirudh Ravichander.
