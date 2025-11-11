Sobhita Dhulipala teared up, felt seen after watching controversial Bad Girl. Read her review

Actor Sobhita Dhulipala took to her Instagram stories to share her review of Varsha Bharath’s debut film Bad Girl, starring Anjali Sivaraman. The film that ran into controversy when the trailer was released seemed to have won the Made in Heaven actor’s heart. Read her review of the Tamil film. Sobhita Dhulipala was all praise for Anjali Sivaraman's coming-of-age drama Bad Girl.

Sobhita Dhulipala tears up after watching Bad Girl

Sobhita shared the poster of Bad Girl on her Instagram stories and wrote that she feels seen after watching the film that made her tear up. She wrote, “Bad Girl had me smirking AND tearing up. I feel seen. Beheld. (heart emoji) A film that ripens by the minute. Heavily recommend to everyone especially the girls. This one’s for us y’all. Shout out to @varsha.bharath3 and @anjalisivaraman you guys are simply beyond (confetti emoji). Watch it on JioHotstar.” Varsha and Anjali reshared her review on their Instagram stories.

Sobhita Dhulipala's review of Bad Girl.

Controversy surrounding Bad Girl

After the trailer for Bad Girl was released in January this year, director G. Mohan accused the film's producers, Vetrimaaran and Anurag Kashyap, of portraying Brahmins in a negative light. “Portraying a brahmin girl personal life is always a bold and refreshing film for this clan. What more can be expected from vetrimaran, Anurag kasyap & Co.. Bashing Brahmin father and mother is old and not trendy.. Try with your own caste girls and showcase it to your own family first,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter). He had reshared praise from Pa Ranjith for Bad Girl while slamming it.

About Bad Girl

Bad Girl is a coming-of-age drama written and directed by Varsha. Anjali plays the lead role as Ramya in the film that also stars Shanthipriya and Hridhu Haroon. After its premiere at the International Film Festival Rotterdam in February, the film was released in theatres in September.