Team of Suriya's next film threatens legal action against people sharing pics and videos from shoot

The team producing Suriya's upcoming film has requested people to not leak any pictures and videos from the shoot. The actor's next project, which is touted as his most ambitious project, stars him opposite Disha Patani. The 3D film, directed by Siva, is being designed as a pan-India project, with plans to release it in 10 languages. The period-fantasy drama film, which stars Suriya as a warrior, is currently referred to as Suriya 42 as it is his 42nd film. Also Read| See motion poster of Suriya’s next pan-India 3D film

Studio Green, a film production company and one of the backers of the project said on Sunday that they want to provide a grand theatrical experience to everyone with the film, and do not want any leaked content from the set to destroy the experience. The production house shared a message from on its Twitter account, and captioned it, "Please don't share any shooting spot videos and photos about #Suriya42."

The message, which was titled 'a humble request to everyone,' read, “We have noticed that few are sharing 'videos and pictures' from the shooting sets of our upcoming production #Suriya42. Every single work involves the blood and sweat of the entire team. We want to gift this movie as a grand theatrical experience to everyone.”

The statement added, “It would be a great favour if you delete/remove the published videos and pictures, and we request not to share the same in the future. We would also like to inform you that strict legal actions under 'copyrights infringement' will be taken against the ones who continue to do so.”

Suriya's team has warned people sharing pictures and videos from his next film.

The warning comes weeks after the release of the film's first look. Sharing the motion poster for the project earlier this month, Suriya had written, "We seek all your good wishes as we begin our adventure." In the poster, an eagle flew over what appeared to be a battlefield. It ended by showing a silhouette of Suriya standing in the look of a warrior.

ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON