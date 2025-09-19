Chennai, Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, actor-MP Kamal Haasan, actors: Sathyaraj, Dhanush and Sivakarthikeyan, and a host of film personalities on Friday paid tearful homage to popular Tamil actor and stand-up comedian ‘Robo’ Shankar who died on September 18 night due to health issues. TN Dy CM, actors pay last respects to popular Tamil actor, comedian ‘Robo’ Shankar

Shankar , who shot to fame with his dance, earned the moniker Robo. He is survived by wife and a daughter.

He has been battling several health issues. Recently, he came out of a bout of jaundice. On September 16, Shankar collapsed on a film set and was rushed to a private hospital here and his final end came on Thursday night, doctors attending him said.

He died due to gastrointestinal bleeding and multiple organ failure caused by a complex abdominal condition, a statement from the hospital said.

A well-known television personality, too, Shankar is known for his mimicry, and he appeared in the Tamil TV reality show “Kalakka Povathu Yaaru?”

He had acted in Vijay Sethupathi’s film 'Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara', and was regarded for his roles in films: 'Maari', 'Velainu Vandhutta Vellaikaaran', 'Viswasam', and 'Singapore Saloon'.

He worked as a dubbing artist for the Tamil version of Disney’s 'The Lion King and Mufasa: The Lion King', and lent his voice for the character Pumbaa.

Paying his tributes, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said he was saddened to hear the news of the passing away of actor Robo Shankar. He conveyed his deepest condolences and sympathies to the bereaved family.

Deputy CM Udhayanidhi, who paid homage to the mortal remains of Shankar at his residence here, said Shankar started his career as a stage artiste and achieved success on the small screen.

"He entertained the Tamil people with his realistic comedy in films. I express my condolences and sympathies to his family, friends and film fraternity, who are grieving over his loss," Udhayanidhi said.

Paying his last respects, Makkal Needhi Maiam party founder and parliamentarian Kamal Haasan said though Shankar’s demise caused a vacuum, his contribution will remain for posterity.

Actor-politician Vijay expressed shock and grief over the death of Shankar, who he said had carved a special place for himself from the small screen to the silver screen with his sense of humour.

"He was a gentleman who treated everyone with love," Vijay, who founded the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam political party, said in a post on the social media platform ‘X’.

Actor Karthi said on 'X': "It aches to see how destructive choices over time can erode health. A great talent gone too soon. My deepest condolences to his family and fans. #RoboShankar."

Choreographer, actor, and producer Raghava Lawrence said Shankar’s contribution to entertainment will always be remembered.

Simran said on 'X': "Deeply saddened by the passing of Robo Shankar. A talent that brought smiles to millions. You will be missed. Prayers and strength to his family during this difficult time. Om Shanti."

Naam Tamilar Katchi party chief Seeman, playback singer Mano, lyricist Snehan, actor Radha Ravi, and scores of personalities paid their last respects to Shankar.

