Tourist Family director Abishan Jeevinth blessed with a baby girl, shares first picture with newborn daughter

On Monday, Abishan took to Instagram to share a picture of himself holding his newborn daughter. He accompanied the photograph with a short caption announcing the new addition to his family. "Officially a girl dad," he wrote. The post was soon flooded with congratulatory messages from fans and members of the film industry. Actor Alphonse Puthren wrote, "Trailer is over. Cinema begins now in real life. Best wishes to you and your wife." One fan commented, "Congratulations it's the greatest blessing," while another wrote, "Congratulations brother, the biggest adventure begins."

Actor and filmmaker Abishan Jeevinth , who rose to wider recognition with the success of his film Tourist Family , has another reason to celebrate. The filmmaker and his wife, Akkila, have welcomed their first child, a baby girl. Abishan shared the happy news with his followers on social media.

Abishan married his longtime girlfriend, Akkila Ilangovan, on October 31, 2025, in Chennai. The wedding took place at Hanu Reddy Boathouse Garden in Poes Garden and was attended by close friends and family members. A reception was held a day earlier at the Green Park Hotel, which saw several members of the Tamil film industry in attendance, including Sivakarthikeyan, Sasikumar, Simran, MS Bhaskar and Anaswara Rajan.

Abishan gained wider recognition in the same year with Tourist Family, which marked his directorial debut. The film starred M Sasikumar, Simran, Mithun Jai Sankar and Kamalesh Jagan as members of a Sri Lankan Tamil family who illegally immigrate to India following the Sri Lankan economic crisis and attempt to evade law enforcement. Yogi Babu, Ramesh Thilak, MS Bhaskar, Elango Kumaravel, Sreeja Ravi and Bagavathi Perumal featured in supporting roles.

The film emerged as one of the biggest sleeper hits of 2025. Made on a reported budget of around ₹7 crore, it went on to earn approximately ₹90 crore worldwide, making it one of the most profitable Indian films of the year. It also received appreciation from several prominent personalities, including Rajinikanth, Dhanush, Sivakarthikeyan and SS Rajamouli.

Abishan's acting debut Abishan also made his acting debut this year with Soundarya Rajinikanth's teen romantic comedy With Love. Directed by Madhan, the film marked his directorial debut and also featured Anaswara Rajan in the lead role.

Abishan will next be seen in the upcoming film Picasso. Helmed by Gowtham Sivaraman, the film also stars Shivarajkumar, along with Shivani Nagaram, R Yogalakshmi and Vinoth Kumar Uthiran in key roles. The film's release date has not yet been announced.