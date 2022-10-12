Vignesh Shivan shares cryptic post about being patient amid surrogacy row after Nayanthara and him welcome twins

Vignesh Shivan took to Instagram Stories and shared a series of cryptic posts on Tuesday and Wednesday. Nayanthara and Vignesh announced the arrival of their twin baby boys on October 9. The filmmaker shared the baby news with adorable pictures of the family, without showing the newborn twins’ faces. After Vignesh made the announcement, a section of people raised questions about the couple welcoming the babies via surrogacy, which is partially illegal in India now. Amid the surrogacy row, Vignesh shared a note on Instagram about being ‘patient and grateful’. Also read: After Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan share baby news, Tamil Nadu health minister says government to conduct inquiry on surrogacy

After Vignesh announced the news of the birth their twins, Tamil Nadu health minister M Subramanian had said the government will check if there was a possible violation of surrogacy laws by Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara. The couple is yet to issue a statement on it and have not yet confirmed if the twins were born through surrogacy. However, many have speculated the babies were born via surrogacy. Legal experts pointed out that surrogacy has been made illegal in India since January, barring some exceptions.

Vignesh Shivan has been sharing cryptic posts on Instagram Stories.

On Tuesday, the filmmaker took to Instagram Stories to share a note that read, "Pay attention to people that care. Who are always there. Who wants better for you. They're your people (sic)." Along with it, he wrote, "True that, again and again." Hours later, Vignesh took to Instagram Stories again to reshare a post, which read, "Everything comes to you in the right moment. Be patient. Be grateful (sic)." On Wednesday, the filmmaker shared a quote by the late Mother Teresa on Instagram Stories. It read, “If you want to change the world, go home and love your family.”

After dating for several years, Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara got engaged in March 2021 in the presence of their family. The filmmaker and actor married in a dreamy wedding on June 9, which saw celebs like Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Suriya, AR Rahman and many others in attendance. The couple has named their baby boys Uyir and Ulagam. Uyir means 'life' and Ulagam means 'world’ in Tamil.

