Vikram: ‘Veera Dheera Sooran is one of the most gratifying movies in my life’ | Interview

He is one Tamil star who always experiments and pushes himself to more in every film of his. For director Shankar's movie I, he lost a massive 34 kgs, while he couldn't see properly for a few months as he had to keep his eyelids rolled up for director Vinayan's movie Kasi. After the success of Ponniyin Selvan 1 and 2 and Thangalaan, Vikram, or Chiyaan Vikram as he is known by fans, is now back on screen with director SU Arun Kumar's Veera Dheera Sooran part 2 releasing on March 27. Chiyan Vikram-starrer Veera Dheera Sooran releases on March 27.

Vikram on Veera Dheera Sooran

In an interaction among the crew members and cast, Vikram revealed, “Veera Dheera Sooran is one of the most gratifying movies in my life. The first time SU Arun Kumar narrated the story, the knot and the entire story itself was so gripping that Dhruv (his son), Manu and I clapped when he finished. I was really looking forward to working with him.”

On the director's previous work

The Mahaan star also spoke about he loved director Arun Kumar’s previous works like ‘Sethupathi’ and ‘Chittha’. “Chittha was amazing. The beauty of the film is that this extremely sensitive topic (child sexual abuse) is not depicted on screen itself. He handled it so beautifully, especially because it such a deep serious subject. Arun Kumar had done a great job with the story and the way he shot the film. Even the characters in the background were given importance in Chittha. He had the courage to make a movie like this. I knew he could make commercial films since I’ve seen Sethupathi but the fact that he could also make a movie like Chittha showed he had profound thoughts and was a good director,” elaborated Vikram.

Speaking about Veera Dheera Sooran, The Tamil star stated that he enjoyed working on this movie and especially with Arun Kumar and the cast. Vikram even recommended that they have acting workshops for the film before they went on set. On his part, director SU Arun Kumar said he had become emotionally attached to Vikram while working on this film. “I have always had the opportunity to work with good human beings like Vikram. I’m really blessed that way,” smiled Arun Kumar.