After Rajinikanth, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has an equal fanbase: director Trivikram Srinivas

What Trivikram said

Trivikram Srinivas praised Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and stated, “I think after Rajinikanth garu, she has an equal fanbase in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam. I am not saying this simply out of love for Samantha. I am saying this wholeheartedly.”

More details

At the same event, Alia Bhatt also expressed her admiration for Samantha and said, "My dearest Samantha, you are a hero on and off-screen. I have so much admiration for your talent, for your resilience, for your strength. It's not easy to be a woman in a man's world, but you have surpassed gender. You stand tall on your two feet, and you have your talent, and your strong kicks to be an example for everyone." Alia sang Oo Antava at the event. The original song featured Samantha and Allu Arjun for the 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise. Alia even said that Trivikram should make a film featuring Samantha and her.

Samantha was last seen in the 2023 film Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda. She had taken a long break from acting last year after her myositis diagnosis. She is gearing up for the release of Citadel: Honey Bunny, which will release this year on Amazon Prime Video. It also stars Varun Dhawan.

Meanwhile, fans will see Rajinikanth in Vettaiyan. It also marks Amitabh Bachchan's Telugu debut and Rajinikanth’s 170th film. Also starring Fahadh Faasil and Rana Daggubati in pivotal roles, the film will be released in theatres on October 10 on the occasion of Dusshera.