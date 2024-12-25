Ajith Kumar, Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Mrunal Thakur attend PV Sindhu-Venkata Datta Sai's wedding reception. Watch

Ace shuttler PV Sindhu tied the knot with Hyderabad businessman Venkata Datta Sai in an intimate wedding ceremony in Udaipur on Sunday. The couple hosted a grand reception in Hyderabad on Tuesday for their friends, extended family, and well-wishers. (Also Read: Ajith Kumar ditches his beard in fresh, new look for Good Bad Ugly, fans say he doesn't need digital de-ageing) Ajith and his family, Mrunal Thakur pose with newlyweds PV Sindhu and Venkata Datta Sai at their wedding reception in Hyderabad.

Celebs who attended

The film celebrities who graced PV Sindhu and Venkata's Hyderabad wedding reception included Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar. The actor attended the event with his family, looking sharp in a black suit and his new clean-shaven look for the promotions of his next, Adhik Ravichandran's action comedy Good Bad Ugly, slated to release in cinemas on the occasion of Pongal on January 10, 2025. Ajith will also star in Magizh Thirumeni's action thriller Vidaamuyarchi.

Days after the wedding festivities of his elder son Naga Chaitanya and fellow actor Sobhita Dhulipala, superstar Nagarjuna took out time to attend PV Sindhu's wedding reception in Hyderabad. He wore a black shirt and blue pants as he exited his SUV and made his way into the venue, smiling. On the work front, Nagarjuna will next appear in Sekhar Kammula's Kubera and Lokesh Kanagaraj's Tamil action thriller Coolie alongside Rajinikanth.

Veteran actor and politician Chiranjeevi also graced the occasion. He was seen entering the venue in casual style, donning a blue T-shirt, white pants, and sneakers. Chiranjeevi will be next seen in Mallidi Vassishta's action fantasy Vishwambhara. He'll also star in films helmed by Srikanth Odela and Boyapati Srinu respectively.

Mrunal Thakur looked radiant in a blue lehenga with pink embellishments as she posed for pictures with the newlyweds. While the actor's next Telugu film is Shaneil Deo's action film Dacoit: A Love Story opposite Adivi Sesh, she has a string of Hindi movies in the pipeline – Pooja Meri Jaan, David Dhawan's romantic comedy Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai opposite Varun Dhawan, and Vijay Kumar Arora's action comedy Son of Sardar 2 opposite Ajay Devgn.

PV Sindhu's wedding

PV Sindhu took to social media on Tuesday and shared pictures of her wedding with Venkata Datta Sai. The two-time Olympic medallist posted the photos from her wedding with a heart emoji.