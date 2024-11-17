Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna jet off to Patna for Pushpa 2: The Rule trailer launch

Off to Patna

According to the official Instagram page of the film, Allu and Rashmika have left for Patna to attend the trailer launch event. They shared the update with a picture in which Allu and Rashmika are seen standing in front of a private jet. Allu is seen wearing a white t-shirt with the film’s name embossed on it, while Rashmika looks adorable in a comfortable tracksuit.

The caption of the image read, “Pushpa Raj Srivalli... Icon Star @alluarjunonline & @rashmika_mandanna take off to Patna for the massive Pushpa2TheRuleTrailer Launch Event”.

The picture got the fans excited as they took to the comment section to express their enthusiasm. “Goddess allu garu,” one fan wrote, with another sharing, “National Crush Is HERE”.

“Welcome to Patna,” shared one, with one mentioning, “Biggest event...AA”.

A video reveals that preparations are well underway for the grand event, featuring a gigantic poster of Allu taking centre stage at the venue.

About the film

Allu Arjun will be back on the big screen with Pushpa 2: The Rule. The film is a sequel to Sukumar’s 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise. The film follows the story of Pushpa, who goes from being a daily wage worker to a Red Sanders smuggler. The first film ended on a cliffhanger, setting things up for the sequel. Also starring Rashmika Mandanna, Pushpa 2: The Rule will be released in theatres on December 5 in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Bengali. The first film was a massive success and it remains to be seen if the sequel will live up to it.