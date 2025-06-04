Allu Arjun's son Ayaan pours water on his head to calm down after RCB's IPL win: ‘I love Virat Kohli’

The Indian Premier League (IPL) took place on Tuesday night. Punjab Kings (PBKS) lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), with Virat Kohli leading them to victory. Allu Arjun’s son, Allu Ayaan, a self-professed Kohli fan, seemed overwhelmed by the win in a video posted by his dad on Instagram. (Also Read: Excited Anushka Sharma holds IPL trophy with Virat Kohli, fans gush ‘this belongs to her too’) Allu Arjun's son Allu Ayaan got very emotional after RCB's win at the IPL.

Allu Ayaan gets emotional after RCB win

After RCB won the cup, Arjun posted a video of Ayaan on Instagram, writing, “Ayaan getting super emotional. #viratkohli fan boy moment. Soo cute my chinni babu #alluayaan #rcb #ipl2025.” In the video, Arjun can be heard laughing and asking Ayaan if he’s okay, to which the 11-year-old replies, “I love Kohli, I like Kohli so much. I got into cricket cause of him.” He then goes through a range of emotions where he lies face down on the floor and screams and pours water on his head to calm down. “Finally, we did it,” he screams in excitement at the end of the video.

Internet reacts

The video was quickly re-shared by others on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram, with many finding Ayaan’s reaction hilarious and relatable. Actor Nandu commented on Arjun’s post, “Ayaan is literally us now.” A fan wrote, “Virat deserves this.” Another fan commented, “E sala cup namde (The cup is ours this time)” One noted the football jersey Ayaan wore in the video, “Real Madrid and RCB. yes yes mutuals Ayaan bhai.” Numerous others left heart and laughing emojis under the video. Arjun, reacting to the win wrote on X, “THE WAIT IS OVER . “Ee sala cup namde!” At last! We’ve been waiting for this day for 18 years. A big, big congratulations to RCB!”

Arjun was last seen in Sukumar’s Pushpa films – Pushpa: The Rise (2021) and Pushpa 2: The Rule (2025). He will soon star in a film helmed by Atlee.