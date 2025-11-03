Balakrishna, Naga Chaitanya films defer updates in light of Chevella tragedy, which left 19 dead: ‘Deeply saddened’

A massive road accident near Chevella in Rangareddy district of Telangana on Monday left 19 people dead and 22 others injured. As numerous people took to social media to mourn these deaths, the teams behind Naga Chaitanya’s NC24, directed by Karthik Dandu, and Balakrishna’s NBK111, directed by Gopichand Malineni, announced that they’re deferring film announcements in light of the tragedy. Announcements for Balakrishna and Naga Chaitanya's films have been deferred due to the accident in Rangareddy district.

Naga Chaitanya, Balakrishna film defer announcements

“Team #NC24 stands in solidarity with the families affected by the unfortunate incident in Chevella. Wishing strength, recovery, and peace to all,” announced the team of Chaitanya’s next, releasing a note on social media. The note read: “We are deeply saddened by the tragic incident that occurred in Chevella, Rangareddy district. Our heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones and prayers for a speedy recovery to the injured.”

The note further read: “In light of this unfortunate event, Team #NC24 has decided to postpone the reveal of Meenakshi Chaudhary’s character poster to tomorrow. May strength and peace be with everyone affected by this tragedy.” Balakrishna’s film’s team also deferred the announcement about the female lead of his film, writing, “In view of the heartbreaking incident near Chevella, the announcement planned for today at 12:01 PM is being held back. Team #NBK111 extends its deepest sympathies and prayers to the families affected.”

Director Anil Ravipudi also posted condolences for the victims of the Chevella accident on social media.

What happened in Chevella?

A tipper lorry carrying gravel collided head-on with a public transport bus on Monday. Officials told PTI that the tipper collided with the RTC bus near Chevella, about 50 km from Hyderabad. 19 people, including 13 women and a girl child, died, and 22 suffered injuries. The drivers of both vehicles died in the accident.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner Avinash Mohanty noted that a head-on collision occurs when one of the vehicles is on the wrong side of the road. The cause of the accident will be determined following an investigation. With the gravel from the tipper falling onto the bus, several passengers were trapped inside, and officials had to implement relief measures to bring them out.