‘By the age of 18, I had attempted suicide twice’: Ravi Basrur recalls how a person saved him, gave keyboard and ₹35000

Music composer Ravi Basrur opened up about how he "had attempted suicide twice", adding that a person saved him the second time after listening to his music. At the teaser launch of the Telugu film Cult, Ravi shared that the person bought him a keyboard and gave him ₹35,000. Ravi Basrur is known for his music in KGF Chapter 1, KGF Chapter 2, Salaar Part 1 – Ceasefire and Kerbs.

Ravi Basrur reacts after Vishwak Sen surprised him with a Rolex watch Cult has been directed by Vishwak Sen, while Ravi composed the music for the film. At the event, Vishwak gifted Ravi a Rolex watch on stage. As quoted by News18, Ravi said, “I have 25 years of experience. I have always tried to give good music to good people. Today, with this honour, he has appreciated my soul. He appreciated my dedication towards music. It is not just a watch, it is an appreciation for musicians."

Ravi talks about his life He then spoke about his past life. “By the age of 18, I had attempted suicide twice. I didn’t want this life. However, I was saved both times. The man who saved me the second time heard my music, bought me a keyboard, and gave me ₹35,000. That day, I changed my name to Ravi—it was the name of the man who saved my life," he added.

Last year, speaking with Hindustan Times, Ravi spoke about his background and composing for massive projects in various languages. Ravi had said, “I am grateful to the audience, to my collaborators, and to my roots. Every note I compose comes from my village, my people, and the silence of the sea I grew up near. Titan is a tribute to that journey, and I hope listeners feel that spirit in every track.”

About Ravi's career Ravi made his debut by composing music for the film Ugramm. He then composed music for films such as Ekka Saka, Just Maduveli, Karvva, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Marco. Ravi is known for his music in KGF Chapter 1, KGF Chapter 2, Salaar Part 1 – Ceasefire and Kerbs.

He is composing music for Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups. Directed by Geethu Mohandas, the film stars Yash, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth. It has been shot simultaneously in Kannada and English, with dubbed versions planned in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and other languages. Produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on March 19, 2026.

Apart from directing Cult, Vishwak will star in it alongside Gayatri Bharadwaj and Murali Sharma. The release date of the film is yet to be announced.

SUICIDE HELPLINE INFO:



If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918