Case registered against Kalpika Ganesh for misconduct at Hyderabad pub over dessert

Telugu actor Kalpika Ganesh, known for her roles in films like Yashoda and Sita on the Road, has been booked by the Gachibowli police in connection with an alleged altercation at a prominent Hyderabad restaurant, Odeum by Prism. The incident, which took place on 29 May, came to public attention after videos capturing the episode went viral on social media platforms. (Also Read: Kalpika Ganesh posts video of altercation with pub management; internet blames her for demanding ‘free cake’) Kalpika Ganesh finds herself in legal trouble over a brawl at a pub in Hyderabad.

Case registered against Kalpika Ganesh

As per the First Information Report (FIR), a formal complaint was submitted by Deepak Bajaj (38), Managing Partner of Prism Club & Kitchen, on 6 June 2025, outlining a series of disruptive actions allegedly committed by Ganesh during her visit to the venue.

According to the complaint, Kalpika, accompanied by a male guest, dined at the restaurant and consumed ₹2,200 worth of food and beverages. At the time of billing, around 11:30 PM, she allegedly demanded that the dessert, a cheesecake, be offered complimentary.

Though the management extended a gesture of goodwill by offering a brownie instead, the complainant alleged that Kalpika refused to settle the bill, became aggressive, and verbally abused the Deputy General Manager and General Manager, including derogatory and body-shaming remarks. The situation reportedly escalated when she threw the brownie plate, causing disturbances on the premises.

The FIR further states that she went live on Instagram, declaring she was doing it for her followers, and subsequently made false accusations of rape and molestation on social media.

Kalpika Ganesh shared video of altercation

Kalpika Ganesh has also shared a video of the incident on her Instagram handle. The complaint also noted that even in the presence of police officers, the actor allegedly continued her disruptive behaviour, refused to cooperate, and verbally abused the personnel.

Management claimed that the episode led to reputational harm to both the establishment and its staff, as well as property damage, verbal and physical abuse, false public narratives, and personal defamation involving staff families.

Supporting evidence cited includes CCTV footage, videos recorded by staff and guests, and witness testimonies. While the management initially delayed complaining to avoid escalation, the persistent nature of the alleged online provocations prompted legal action.

The matter was entered into the General Diary on 6 June, and a request was made before the Honourable Court for permission to register a case formally. Upon receiving approval, a case was registered on 10 June 2025, under sections 324(4), 352, and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The investigation has been assigned to WSI Akshitha, under the supervision of Inspector Anil Kumar, Gachibowli Police Station.