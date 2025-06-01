Kalpika Ganesh posts video of altercation with pub management; internet blames her for demanding ‘free cake’

Telugu actor Kalpika Ganesh took to Instagram to share a video of an altercation she had with the management of a well-known pub, Odeum by Prism, in Hyderabad. The actor got into an argument with the staff while there to celebrate her birthday. The video shows the management and Tollywood actor in a heated exchange, but the internet blames her for asking for ‘free cake’. (Also Read: Sreeleela gets princess treatment as birthday celebrations kick off; fans think she's getting engaged) Kalpika Ganesh alleges mistreatment by pub management in Hyderabad.

Kalpika Ganesh’s side of the story

In a note she re-shared on her Instagram stories, Kalpika claims she went to the pub with a physically disabled friend and that they were ‘mocked’ and ‘verbally abused’ for asking for a ‘common birthday courtesy’. She also claims the management ‘threw a brownie on the table like trash’ which led to the altercation. Kalpika claims she was locked inside the pub for 30 minutes, and 20 people hurled abuses at her. When she called the Gachibowli police, she claims they treated her like a ‘criminal’ and took the side of the management. The actor claims her issue was not the cake but ‘dignity’, which wasn’t offered to her.

A screengrab of Kalpika Ganesh's Instagram stories.

What can be seen in the video

A short video of the altercation between Kalpika and the management is available on her feed. In the video, Kalpika can be heard saying, “Sabka izzat nikalke rakhungi (I will ensure you all lose respect).” The management can be heard asking her to pay the bill and not ‘spoil’ her birthday. They even allege she’s creating a fuss to ensure she doesn’t have to pay the bill. She even crumbles and throws the bill after criticising them for mismanagement.

RTV claims to have access to a longer 40-minute video, which is also available to her subscribed users on Instagram. Alleging that the management of the pub used cuss words, the channel also states that they objectified Kalpika and called her a ‘druggist’. The actor reportedly asked for a complimentary brownie as it was her birthday, but the owner and management reportedly shamed her for her clothing and for being at a pub at midnight. Kalpika reportedly stood her ground and said she would pay the bill only after they offered an apology. A case has been registered with the police, and an investigation is underway.

Internet blames her for it

Going by the short video available on her Instagram feed, the internet blamed her for the altercation. One comment under her video reads, “If a missing free cake ruined your birthday, maybe the problem isn’t the pub—it’s the fact that nobody cared enough to bring you one.” Another wondered why the long video wasn’t available on her feed, “If you were genuinely being honest, you would’ve offered a free trial subscription so people could actually see the content. This is such a disgusting way to seek attention.”

Some even blamed her, with one writing, “Pubs and businesses don't offer things for free, they operate to serve and not as a charity. If you are asking for any specific complementary food, it's important to first understand the rules and regulations of the pub, like what they do and don't offer.” Another wrote, “I don't know how people become so entitled and demand free stuff from hotels, clubs, restaurants, etc. ..If the club did not offer free cake, pay for the food you ate and leave....it's common sense.”

Kalpika was most recently seen in Yashoda, 8 AM Metro and Atharva.