Chiranjeevi and Allu Arjun pledge 1 crore each for Andhra Pradesh, Telangana flood relief operations

More celebrities from the Telugu film industry, including Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun and Mahesh Babu, have come forward to support flood relief efforts in the wake of torrential rain and subsequent floods in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. (Also Read | Pawan Kalyan’s OG, Hari Hara Veera Mallu birthday updates postponed due to floods in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana) Chiranjeevi and Allu Arjun donated for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana flood relief operations.

Several parts of the two states are reeling from floods, with many areas submerged due to incessant rains and subsequent overflowing of tanks and rivers over the past three days. At least 33 people, 16 in Telangana and 17 in Andhra Pradesh, have been killed in rain-related incidents and floods.

The three actors have pledged ₹50 lakh each to the Chief Minister's Relief Funds of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. In a post on X on Wednesday, Chiranjeevi said he is saddened by the hardships caused to the people due to floods in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

"The loss of tens of innocent lives is very tragic. Under the direction of the Chief Ministers of the Telugu states, both governments are working hard to improve the situation. We all need to be involved in relief efforts in some way.

"As part of this process, I am announcing my contribution of one crore rupees (50 lakhs each to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana CM Relief Fund) to help the relief of the people in the two states. I pray to God that these dire situations will end soon and that all the people will be safe (sic)," he wrote in Telugu on X.

Allu Arjun also announced his contributions to the relief funds for the two states in a post on X. "I'm saddened by the loss and suffering caused by the devastating rains in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. In these challenging times, I humbly donate ₹1 crore in total to the CM Relief Funds of both states to support the relief efforts. Praying for everyone's safety," he wrote.

On Tuesday, Mahesh Babu and Jr NTR had pledged to donate ₹50 lakhs each towards relief work. Mahesh also urged people to collectively support the measures being undertaken by the respective governments to provide immediate aid and facilitate the recovery process for the flood-affected regions.

"I urge everyone to contribute to this cause. May we rise above this crisis and emerge stronger," he wrote on X.

Jr NTR had posted, "I’m deeply moved by the recent floods in two Telugu states due to heavy rains. I pray to God that Telugu people recover from this calamity soon.

"On my part, I am announcing a donation of ₹50 lakhs each to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Governments to help the measures taken by the Governments of the two Telugu States for relief from the flood disaster," he added.