Chiranjeevi fans storm theatre to watch Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu without tickets, get into scuffle over seats

Anil Ravipudi’s comedy film, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu (MSVPG), was released in theatres on January 12 ahead of Sankranthi. The film, starring Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara in lead roles, has performed well and collected ₹292 crore worldwide. A video shared on Instagram shows Chiranjeevi’s fans storming a theatre to watch the film without buying tickets. Fans got into a fight while watching Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu without tickets.

Chiranjeevi fans storm theatre to watch Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu An Instagram user named Pavani posted a video on Sunday, taken inside what is assumed to be an Andhra Pradesh theatre. In the video, she says she went with her family to watch MSVPG on Sunday afternoon because they couldn’t get tickets for the morning show. However, despite buying several tickets, they could only find one seat, as numerous fans had stormed the theatre and occupied seats without tickets.

She remarks that while everyone went along with it and watched the film, things turned worse after the interval, when more seats were occupied by those without tickets, leading to a scuffle between them and the ticket holders. The video shows the film playing on screen as people get into an argument that escalates to shoving and hitting. “Movie kosam kottukovadam enti (Who fights over a movie?)” wrote the Instagram user sharing the video.