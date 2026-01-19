Chiranjeevi fans storm theatre to watch Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu without tickets, get into scuffle over seats
A video taken on Sunday shows Chiranjeevi's fans fighting over seats as several of them watched Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu at a theatre without tickets.
Anil Ravipudi’s comedy film, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu (MSVPG), was released in theatres on January 12 ahead of Sankranthi. The film, starring Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara in lead roles, has performed well and collected ₹292 crore worldwide. A video shared on Instagram shows Chiranjeevi’s fans storming a theatre to watch the film without buying tickets.
An Instagram user named Pavani posted a video on Sunday, taken inside what is assumed to be an Andhra Pradesh theatre. In the video, she says she went with her family to watch MSVPG on Sunday afternoon because they couldn’t get tickets for the morning show. However, despite buying several tickets, they could only find one seat, as numerous fans had stormed the theatre and occupied seats without tickets.
She remarks that while everyone went along with it and watched the film, things turned worse after the interval, when more seats were occupied by those without tickets, leading to a scuffle between them and the ticket holders. The video shows the film playing on screen as people get into an argument that escalates to shoving and hitting. “Movie kosam kottukovadam enti (Who fights over a movie?)” wrote the Instagram user sharing the video.
“Mari hall management emi chestundi (What is the hall management doing?)” questioned an Instagram user after watching the video. Another wrote, “Megastar movie ite anthe (That’s how it is with Megastar movie).” A person even asked, “Complaint cheyakunda kindha kurchovadam entandi (Why would you sit on the floor instead of complaining?)” One person commented, “Movie kosam kottukovadam mana India ke sadyam (It’s only possible in India to fight over movies).”
About Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu
Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is written and directed by Anil Ravipudi. It stars Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara in lead roles, and features a cameo by Venkatesh. It tells the story of Shankara Vara Prasad, a national security officer who seeks to protect his estranged wife and children, seeing it as a chance to reunite with them. The film received mixed reviews upon release.
