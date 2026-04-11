Dacoit box office collection day 2: Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur film maintains momentum, crosses ₹13 crore

Dacoit box office collection day 2:After facing several delays, Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur's Dacoit finally released in theatres on April 10. While there was a lot of anticipation around the film, it received mixed reviews upon release and opened to decent numbers. However, amid mixed reviews, the film maintained its momentum at the box office on day 2 as well. (Also read: Mrunal Thakur on chasing opportunities as an outsider: ‘Aditya Dhar was the 1st director I approached’) Dacoit box office collection day 2: Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur in a still from the film.

Dacoit box office The latest update on Sacnilk states that Dacoit has collected ₹6.60 crore on its second day of release. The film had an opening day collection of ₹7.00 crore. This brings the film's total collection to ₹13.55 crore so far.

The film is facing some competition from Dhurandhar 2 at the box office, even though the film is now in its fourth week in theatres. Dhurandhar 2 collected ₹11.85 crore, more than double of what Dacoit earned today.