Fans burn confetti in Odisha theatre during Prabhas' The Raja Saab show, internet criticises: 'You guys are shaming him'

While the scene of fans setting confetti on fire in the theatre created an unforgettable visual, not everyone saw it as an act of fandom. On social media, the incident quickly gained attention, with many users expressing their concern over the safety risks and lack of decorum shown during the screening. Some viewers called out the fans for disrespecting the cinema experience, particularly as such actions could endanger lives.

The release of Prabhas and Sanjay Dutt ’s much-awaited film, The Raja Saab, has sparked widespread excitement across India, but one particular screening in Odisha’s Ashok Theatre has generated significant backlash due to fans burning confetti during the movie, sparking a debate on fan behaviour and maturity.

Social media reacts One user expressed disappointment, saying, “This is the maturity of Prabhas fans. I’m not talking about Darling, I’m talking about the fans. This is not what you guys should have done. Please behave like mature adults. This is not your house; it’s very bad. You guys are shaming Prabhas’ name with this kind of behaviour.”

Another comment read, “It seems they have not been given intelligence at birth. Otherwise, will anyone destroy the theatre they have made with hard work?” This user criticised the fans for their thoughtless actions, suggesting that the celebration had gone too far and affected everyone in the theatre, including those who were there to watch the movie peacefully.

Several more reactions echoed similar sentiments, with one person pointing out, “If Prabhas' true fans were die-hard supporters, they would never have done this.”

The harshest criticism came from one user, who wrote: “Mental asylum psycho ward! Ban all this shit! It’s dangerous in theatres and can jeopardise lives, too.” The sentiment here clearly reflects the concern that such behaviour could lead to serious accidents and potentially harm others in the theatre.

About The Raja Saab The Raja Saab stars Prabhas as Raja, a charismatic but troubled figure who becomes entangled in a world of crime, control, and deceit. Set against a backdrop of intrigue and high-stakes drama, Raja’s life takes a dramatic turn when he crosses paths with Sanjay Dutt, who plays a ruthless hypnotist manipulating people’s minds for personal gain.

As Raja becomes the target of this influence, the film spirals into a thrilling game of survival, mind games, and revenge. Alongside Prabhas and Sanjay Dutt, the film features a stellar cast including Boman Irani, Zarina Wahab, Malavika Mohanan, and Nidhhi Agerwal, adding layers of complexity to this intense psychological thriller. The Raja Saab earned around ₹23.34 crore nett in India on its first day for all languages by the time of publishing this story.