Ganesh Acharya reveals Pushpa producers postponed his surgery date to get him to choreograph Oo Antava

The song Oo Antava, picturised on Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Allu Arjun, from the movie Pushpa: The Rise, has been making waves since its release late last year. The song's sensual choreography has been appreciated by fans.

In a recent interaction, the song's choreographer Ganesh Acharya spoke about how desperate Allu Arjun and the film's producers were to get him to choreograph the song. He revealed that he wanted to skip the song since he was to have cataract surgery but the film's producers were able to convince his doctor to postpone the surgery.

Speaking to E-Times, Ganesh said, "So, the film was to release on 17th December and Allu Arjun called me on 2nd or 3rd saying Masterji we want to do a song and all that. I told him that it’s really on short notice and I have a cataract surgery tomorrow. But then the producers spoke with the doctor and moved the date and called me to choreograph the song. We rehearsed for two days and started the shoot. I choreographed Samantha for the first time."

Talking about the song's sensual choreography, Ganesh said that he doesn't believe in exposing to portray that and was lucky Allu Arjun and Samantha were able to bring that sensuality through their attitudes.

"There are different ways to show sensuality. I don’t believing in exposing too much. Even if a lady lifts her sari a little from her feet, it can look sexy. Attitude is good enough to look sensuous. Both Samantha and Allu Arjun brought a certain attitude to the song and I think that’s why this song has worked well," he said. Oo Antava is Samantha’s first-ever special dance number.

Pushpa: The Rise, starring Allu Arjun in the lead role, was the highest-grossing Indian film of 2021. The Hindi-dubbed version performed surprisingly well at the box office despite stiff competition from Spider-Man: No Way Home and 83. A sequel titled Pushpa: The Rule is in the works.

