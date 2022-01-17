Samantha Ruth Prabhu can't stop laughing as Ganesh Acharya shows her and Allu Arjun steps for Pushpa's Oo Antava. Watch

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu couldn't stop laughing as choreographer Ganesh Acharya taught her and actor Allu Arjun the steps for their song Oo Antava from Pushpa: The Rise. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Ganesh shared a behind-the-scenes video as Samantha and Allu Arjun watched him and his partner, a female choreographer, doing a step.

In the video, after Ganesh showed them the step, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Allu Arjun started laughing. Ganesh and his partner too joined them. As Samantha walked around clapping her hands and laughing, Allu Arjun told Ganesh, "Timing," and shook his head.

Samantha also told him, "Kamaal (wow) master." Next, she and Allu Arjun took the choreographer's place to rehearse the step for the song.

Sharing the clip, Ganesh captioned it, "Another hit with my favourite, spent the most fun time on set with these two @alluarjunonline @samantharuthprabhuoffl (smiling face with halo and hugging face emojis) #pushpa @vidhi.acharya @aryasukku."

With Oo Antava, Samantha featured for the first time in a special dance number for a film in her career. Last month at an event, Allu Arjun had thanked Samantha and shared an anecdote about her featuring in the song. “Samantha garu, thank you so much for doing a song. I know on the set, how many doubts you had. Whether it’s right or not right. You know, I just told you one thing: ‘Trust me and do it'."

He had also said, "You didn’t even ask one question. Thank you so much for trusting us. You won my heart, you won my respect. And congratulations to you for (Oo Antava) being the number 1 song in the world.” Replying to him, Samantha had shared on Twitter, "And now I will always trust you @alluarjun."

And now I will always trust you @alluarjun 🙌🙇‍♀️ https://t.co/EQOGv6M10F — Samantha (@Samanthaprabhu2) December 28, 2021

Apart from Allu Arjun, Pushpa also features Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil and Sunil among other actors. Originally shot in Telugu, the film was then dubbed and released in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, and Kannada. Pushpa is Allu Arjun's first movie to have a simultaneous release in five languages.

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa features Allu Arjun as a lorry driver who smuggles red sandalwood. A second part, Pushpa The Rule, was recently announced for a theatrical release in cinemas in December this year.

