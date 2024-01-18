Guntur Kaaram box office collection day 6: Mahesh Babu film enters 100 crore club in India

Guntur Kaaram box office collection day 6: Mahesh Babu's Telugu film Guntur Kaaram saw a dip in numbers on Wednesday, but still managed to cross the ₹100 crore mark in India. As per a report on Sacnilk.com, the big-budget action film collected roughly ₹7 crore nett on day 6 in India. Also read | Guntur Kaaram box office collection day 5: Mahesh Babu film close to ₹100 crore in India Guntur Kaaram box office collection day 6: Mahesh Babu's film was released around Makar Sankranti.

Guntur Kaaram box office collection

Per the portal, Guntur Kaaram, which had a massive opening in India on Friday with ₹41.3 crore nett, has so far collected an estimated ₹100.95 crore in India. On Saturday, the film earned ₹13.55 crore nett in India. Since then, it remained steady, earning ₹14.05 crore on Sunday and ₹14.1 crore on Monday. On Tuesday, the film had done a business of ₹10.95 crore.

About Guntur Kaaram

Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram was released in theatres worldwide on January 12. The film has been helmed by Trivikram Srinivas. The film, based on the life of a local don, is his first role since the 2022 release Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Apart from Mahesh Babu in the lead role, Guntur Kaaram also stars Prakash Raj, Ramya Krishnan, Meenakshi Chaudhary and Sreeleela in pivotal roles.

Recently, on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, Mahesh Babu hosted the team of Guntur Kaaram at home, doubling the festive gathering as a success party. Mahesh Babu shared an image on Instagram from the party. In it, he is seen with his wife Namrata Shirodkar and the team of the film, including Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, producer Dil Raju and his wife Tejaswini, and Naga Vamsi. In the caption, Mahesh Babu wrote: “Happy Sankranthi. Blockbuster celebrations... Guntur Kaaram.”

