close_game
close_game
News / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Guntur Kaaram box office collection day 6: Mahesh Babu film enters 100 crore club in India

Guntur Kaaram box office collection day 6: Mahesh Babu film enters 100 crore club in India

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Jan 18, 2024 08:41 AM IST

Guntur Kaaram box office collection day 6: The Mahesh Babu-starrer was released around Makar Sankranti holiday. It is directed by Trivikram Srinivas.

Guntur Kaaram box office collection day 6: Mahesh Babu's Telugu film Guntur Kaaram saw a dip in numbers on Wednesday, but still managed to cross the 100 crore mark in India. As per a report on Sacnilk.com, the big-budget action film collected roughly 7 crore nett on day 6 in India. Also read | Guntur Kaaram box office collection day 5: Mahesh Babu film close to 100 crore in India

Guntur Kaaram box office collection day 6: Mahesh Babu's film was released around Makar Sankranti.
Guntur Kaaram box office collection day 6: Mahesh Babu's film was released around Makar Sankranti.

Guntur Kaaram box office collection

Per the portal, Guntur Kaaram, which had a massive opening in India on Friday with 41.3 crore nett, has so far collected an estimated 100.95 crore in India. On Saturday, the film earned 13.55 crore nett in India. Since then, it remained steady, earning 14.05 crore on Sunday and 14.1 crore on Monday. On Tuesday, the film had done a business of 10.95 crore.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

About Guntur Kaaram

Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram was released in theatres worldwide on January 12. The film has been helmed by Trivikram Srinivas. The film, based on the life of a local don, is his first role since the 2022 release Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Apart from Mahesh Babu in the lead role, Guntur Kaaram also stars Prakash Raj, Ramya Krishnan, Meenakshi Chaudhary and Sreeleela in pivotal roles.

Recently, on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, Mahesh Babu hosted the team of Guntur Kaaram at home, doubling the festive gathering as a success party. Mahesh Babu shared an image on Instagram from the party. In it, he is seen with his wife Namrata Shirodkar and the team of the film, including Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, producer Dil Raju and his wife Tejaswini, and Naga Vamsi. In the caption, Mahesh Babu wrote: “Happy Sankranthi. Blockbuster celebrations... Guntur Kaaram.”

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

ott:10
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On