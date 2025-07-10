HHVM director Jyothi Krisna emotional as Pawan Kalyan holds his daughter on her 1st birthday: ‘What a memory to have’

Hari Hara Veera Mallu director Jyothi Krisna posted a picture of Pawan Kalyan on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote an emotional note explaining why it’s special. The filmmaker’s daughter celebrates her first birthday on Thursday, and Pawan carrying her in the picture made Jyothi emotional. Here’s what he said. Jyothi Krisna wrote a heartwarming note ahead of the release of Hari Hara Veera Mallu.

Jyothi Krisna emotional over Pawan Kalyan carrying his baby

Jyothi posted a picture on X with Pawan, his father and producer AM Rathnam and his wife. In the picture, Pawan can be seen all smiles as he poses for a picture with the family and the director’s little one in his arms.

Sharing it, he wrote, “A picture I’ll hold close to my heart forever. Not just a professional memory this was a moment of a lifetime….To stand next to our Hon’ble Deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh Sri @PawanKalyan garu, as the director of #HariHaraVeeraMallu… it still feels unreal. A man who gave me not just one but countless reasons to be proud to be inspired and to believe in the power of cinema and conviction.”

He also explained why the picture was all the more special for him, adding, “And here’s the part that makes it even more memorable :) My family was with me… and my daughter Ahana was right there too. Today is her first birthday. And what a memory to have from that day. Some photos become stories. This one became a blessing for me :) Grateful for moments like these…#HariHaraVeeraMallu.”

About Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Hari Hara Veera Mallu is directed by Krish. Jyothi took up the role after Krish walked out of the film due to significant delays. Apart from Pawan, Bobby Deol and Nidhhi Agerwal also play lead roles in it. The first part of the film, Sword vs Spirit, will be released in theatres on 24 July. Pawan also has Sujeeth’s They Call Him OG and Harish Shankar’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh lined up.