Home / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Inside Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar's Paris trip with kids: Family selfies, lunches at Michelin star restaurants, more
telugu cinema

Inside Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar's Paris trip with kids: Family selfies, lunches at Michelin star restaurants, more

Actor Mahesh Babu, his wife Namrata Shirodkar and their kids Sitara Ghattamaneni and Gautham Ghattamaneni are currenly vacationing in Paris.
Mahesh Babu with wife Namrata Shirodkar and their kids in Paris.
Mahesh Babu with wife Namrata Shirodkar and their kids in Paris.
Published on May 04, 2022 06:23 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Mahesh Babu, who is gearing up for the release of his forthcoming Telugu film Sarkaru Vaari Paata, is currently having a gala time with his family on a holiday in Paris. Mahesh’s wife Namrata Shirodkar has been sharing pictures from the trip on her Instagram account. In her new Story, she shared a picture from their family lunch. Also Read: Mahesh Babu returns to the sets of Sarkaru Vaari Paata in Hyderabad after a break of four months, see pic

Namrata shared a picture from their family lunch on her Instagram Story, in which she, Mahesh, and their children-- Sitara Ghattamaneni and Gautham Ghattamaneni were seen posing for the camera. She captioned it: “Nothing beats a Michelin star lunch with my superstars (sic).” The perfect family picture was photobombed by a waiter in the background.

Namrata Shirodkar share pictures from Paris trip.
Namrata Shirodkar share pictures from Paris trip.

Mahesh also shared a picture with his daughter Sitara from their hotel room. It showed Mahesh trying to take some rest but Sitara in a playful mood. Namrata and Sitara also recreated a picture they clicked years ago in the same spot.

Over the last few days, Namrata has been sharing pictures from the trip. In one of her posts, she shared a picture with a family friend they met in Paris. She captioned the post: “Coffee, croissants and cakes!! No trip is ever complete without Mlou! Friends for life (sic).”

Meanwhile, Sarkaru Vaari Paata will release on May 12. Directed by Parasuram, the film also stars Keerthy Suresh. The film marks the maiden collaboration between Mahesh Babu and director Parasuram. The makers recently filmed a grand song to mark the completion of the project. The team had teased fans with two pictures from the sets. As per the film’s composer SS Thaman, it’ll be a peppy num. Also Read: Sarkaru Vaari Paata trailer: Mahesh Babu is a loan agent who beats bad guys but also has a soft, romantic side. Watch

Mahesh will soon commence his work on his next yet-untitled Telugu project with filmmaker Trivikram. In the film, actor Pooja Hegde will star opposite him.

ott:10
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mahesh babu namrata shirodkar
mahesh babu namrata shirodkar
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 04, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out