'Andhra Tate' Sandeep Reddy Vanga faces wrath of Deepika Padukone's fans: ‘Ego got hurt so blame feminism for it’

What Sandeep Reddy Vanga said

Deepika had exited Spirit, Vanga's film with Prabhas, last week. Triptii Dimri was announced as her replacement a few days later. On Monday, Pinkvilla carried a report detailing some plot points and key details about Spirit. An angry Vanga took to Twitter, accusing Deepika of leaking the plot without actually naming her.

"When I narrate a story to an actor, I place 100% faith. There is an unsaid NDA(Non-Disclosure Agreement) between us. But by doing this, You've 'DISCLOSED' the person that you are....Putting down a Younger actor and ousting my story? Is this what your feminism stands for? As a filmmaker, I put years of hard work behind my craft & for me, filmmaking is everything. You didn't get it. You won't get it. You will never get it. Aisa karo.... Agli baar poori kahani bolna... kyunki mujhe jarra bhi farak nahi padtha. (Next time tell the whole story because I do not care a bit)," wrote Vanga, adding the hashtag #PRGames for good measure.

Internet reacts

Many on Twitter latched on to Vanga's jibe against Deepika's feminism in the tweet. One user shared the post and wrote sarcastically, “Andhra Tate will never miss an opportunity to insert feminism when it has nothing to do with the power struggle and b***hing between two privileged cinema bourgeoisie.”

Others laughed at Vanga posting a long note while also saying he is not bothered by it all. "Ego got hurt so blame feminism for it and write such a long ass post!! and then saying zara bhi fark nahi parta lol, such a cry baby," quipped one. "what a crybaby omg says mujhe jarra bhi faraq nahi padta yet proceeds to write a whole ass paragraph," chirped another.

Many called Vanga out for the fact that he takes jibes at feminism even as his films glorify toxic male behaviour. "Glorifying domestic violence, cheating, abuse and what not in your movies is not filmmaking vanga. You should be the last person calling out someone’s feminism," read one tweet. One Deepika fan added, "Deepika is true alpha for making this man child cry."

Deepika 'stands by her decision'?

On Wednesday, a video of Deepika talking about her decisions during tricky times acquired a new meaning amid the ongoing row. While attending a Cartier event in Stockholm, Deepika spoke to Vogue Arabia and discussed the philosophy of her life. “I think what keeps me balanced is just being truthful, being authentic," Deepika shared, adding, "And whenever I am faced with, say, complicated situations or difficult situations, to be able to listen to my inner voice and just make decisions, stand by decisions that really give me peace. That is when I feel most in equilibrium."

What is Spirit

Spirit marks the first-ever on-screen collaboration between Prabhas and Triptii Dimri. It would be her second collaboration with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, producer Bhushan Kumar, and Pranay Reddy Vanga, following the success of Animal. The film is backed by T-Series and Bhadrakali Pictures. and will star Prabhas in the role of a police officer. The film is currently in pre-production.