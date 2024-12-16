Internet unimpressed as Sobhita Dhulipala touches Naga Chaitanya's feet in wedding video: ‘He's not even stopping her’

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala tied the knot in a grand wedding ceremony in Hyderabad on December 4. Several videos from the couple's wedding went viral on social media. In an unseen video, which has now surfaced on the internet, Sobhita can be seen seeking Naga Chaitanya's blessings by touching his feet. The video has divided the internet. Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala give couple goals in stunning wedding pictures.(Instagram)

(Also Read: Naga Chaitanya opens up on his second marriage, says wife-to-be Sobhita Dhulipala ‘fills a void in me’)

Sobhita Dhulipala seeks blessing from her husband Naga Chaitanya

Recently an unseen video from Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's wedding surfaced on social media. In the video, The couple was sitting together, however, later, when Naga Chaitanya stood up, Sobhita touched his feet and took his blessings. While some fans defended the gesture calling it a tradition, others called them out for practising old rituals.

Netizens react to Sobhita Dhulipala touching Naga Chaitanya's feet

One of the Instagram users commented, "Are we living in 2024?" Another comment read, "Fun drama it is. Talks about women, feminism and all, and touches his feet." Another wrote, "He is not even stopping her, instead he thinks he is some God and acting like giving blessings."

While some even defended the actor and commented, "Nothing to make fun of!! It’s a ritual at the wedding!!" Another fan explained the ritual and wrote, "She followed the whole wedding ritual with her heart. The wife is considered as Lakshmi and the husband is considered to be Vishnu. Hence the custom of touching his feet and his gesture of touching her forehead resembles he will protect her at all costs. He will be there for her through all phases."

Naga Chaitanya was earlier married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu, however, they both parted ways after four years of marriage. Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala dated for two years and remained tight-lipped about their relationship until they made it official with their engagement in 2024. The couple later married in a grand wedding ceremony in Hyderabad this month.