Kalki 2898 AD box office collection day 12: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone's sci-fi mints 521.4 crore in India

Kalki 2898 AD box office collection day 12: Nag Ashwin’s Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan-starrer Kalki 2898 AD has collected ₹521.4 crore in India, according to sacnilk.com. The film has made more than ₹900 crore at the box office worldwide in 11 days. (Also Read: Kalki 2898 AD worldwide box office collection day 11: Film enters ₹500 crore club) Kalki 2898 AD box office collection day 12: Prabhas as Bhairava with Bujji in a still from the film.

Kalki 2898 AD box office collection

Kalki 2898 AD earned ₹95.3 crore on June 27 and saw a dip in collections on Friday, earning ₹59.3 crore. Business picked up during its first weekend, with Saturday bringing in ₹66.2 crore. On Sunday, business picked up further, earning the makers ₹88.2 crore.

Business dipped during the week again, with Monday bringing in ₹34.15 crore, ₹27.05 crore on Tuesday, Wednesday bringing in ₹ ₹22.7 crore, Thursday ₹21.8 crore and on Friday, ₹16.9 crore. The second weekend saw business perk up again, bringing in ₹34.15 crore and ₹44.35 crore on Saturday and Sunday. The film made ₹11.35 crore on Monday, witnessing a 74% dip, taking the total to ₹521.4 crore.

Mrunal Thakur on Kalki 2898 AD

Mrunal Thankur, who played a cameo in the film watched it recently and shared her review. She also shared behind-the-scenes pictures of her on set, writing, “Absolutely blown away by the visuals of #Kalki2898AD. The entire team has done a stellar job on this film!! From the cast to the sets, to the music, to the vfx, the the costumes everything is just so well done! @nag_ashwin Garu hats off to you for your vision and for bringing this masterpiece to life.”

Hailing the film’s cast, she wrote, “@amitabhbachchan Sir you truly are the shahenshah!!! Your performance as Ashwathama is just phenomenal, I’m still in awe with how you commanded each scene!!! @deepikapadukone you’ve brought Sumati to life with such grace and I loveee your presence on screen, you’ve done such a fab job.”

She also added, “@actorprabhas garu where to even begin, you’ve really knocked it out of the park! Love every aspect of your role and the finesse with which you played bhairava. My favorite part is your dynamic and bond with Bujji @keerthysureshofficial , it’s waaaay too cute. I loved it. @ikamalhaasan sir you’re just INCREDIBLE and I’m eagerly waiting for part 2.”

She ended the note writing that she’s ‘glad to be a small part of this majestic and glorious universe!”

About Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD is a film that mixes sci-fi with mythological elements. Prabhas plays a bounty hunter called Bhairava from Kashi, Deepika plays a pregnant test subject called SU-M80, while Amitabh plays Ashwatthama from Indian mythology. Kamal plays Supreme Yaskin, the leader of the Complex.