Kuberaa trailer: Dhanush plays a beggar who challenges status quo; Nagarjuna believes in the power of money

Kuberaa trailer:The trailer for Sekhar Kammula’s Dhanush, Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna and Jim Sarbh-starrer Kuberaa was released at a pre-release event held in Hyderabad on Sunday. SS Rajamouli was the chief guest. Expectations are high on the film as it’s Dhanush’s debut in Telugu and Sekhar’s second film in Tamil after Anaamika. (Also Read: Kuberaa producer claims Prime Video threatened to cut ₹10 crore from deal if film isn't released on time) Kuberaa trailer: Dhanush plays one of the leads in the Sekhar Kammula film.

Kuberaa trailer

The trailer begins with Dhanush, who plays a beggar, wondering about the value of crores. Nagarjuna states that in this country, money and power work, not ethics or justice, as history has shown. While supportive of Dhanush, he also seems to have a grey side. Rashmika's character seems to be someone whom Dhanush's character has faith in, despite her insisting otherwise. She also believes the rich and powerful will always rule the world. A character even wonders how a beggar threw a whole government into risk. It ends with Dhanush challenging the status quo.

Kuberaa event postponed after Ahmedabad plane crash

The pre-release event of Kuberaa was initially scheduled to be held on 13 June but was postponed after the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad. The film’s team made the announcement and wrote, “The pre-release event of Kuberaa, scheduled for tomorrow, has been postponed in light of the tragic Ahmedabad flight crash. We stand in solidarity with the grieving families.” They also added, “Our hearts go out to all affected by the devastating plane crash in Ahmedabad. We extend our sincere condolences to the families and friends of the victims. May you find strength in this difficult time.”

About Kuberaa

Kuberaa is slated for release on 20 June and is produced by Suniel Narang and Puskur Rammohan Rao of Amigos Creations. The film has music composed by Devi Sri Prasad. Dhanush, who essayed the role of a beggar in the film, recalled shooting at a dumpyard for hours. At the launch of the song Pippi Pippi Dum Dum Dum, he said, “To see another part of the world, a sight which you're not exposed to... You're always in your comfort zone, like you do only what's convenient, you're protected. I come from very humble roots.”

He also said that shooting for Kuberaa took him back to his childhood, “Today, I'm here by God's grace. I've seen that, and to go back there to see that world again, it was very enlightening and nostalgic. I'm very thankful to this film for so many reasons, but it takes me back to my childhood as well as one of them.”