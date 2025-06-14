Nagarjuna doesn't believe in narrative of south films doing better than Hindi: ‘It can't be fantastic all the time’

Actor Nagarjuna is not one of those who believe that the southern film industries are somehow faring better than Bollywood. In an interview with Galatta Plus, he spoke about why he sees a bright future for the Hindi film industry while Tollywood might see a down period. (Also Read: Fans realise Akhil Akkineni-Zainab Ravdjee mirrored his parents Nagarjuna-Amala in this wedding pic) Nagarjuna during the promotions of his upcoming film Kuberaa in Mumbai. (PTI)

Nagarjuna on the north vs south debate

Nagarjuna was asked if he believes that the Hindi film industry has ‘lost it’ while the southern film industries have it all figured out, and he said, “These narratives keep changing. It's like an actor or director had four or five years of bad times. Everything cumulative probably happened there, and films didn't work. And then they say the whole film industry is gone. In my time, in the Telugu film industry, it has happened four times. And I believe the fourth time will come now, very soon. I'm very sure, it's my hunch.”

He was then asked if, like producer Naga Vamsi, he believes it’ll be a bloodbath in Tollywood, and he disagreed. “It's not going to be a bloodbath, but you'll see films like Tourist Family in Tamil or Court in Telugu working so well, or Anaganaga on OTT. All these thrillers, action, and gore. People's tastes are changing, and we need to keep that in mind. They have to change fast. If we don't look at the future, things could be pretty bad. I feel that's what happened in Hindi. Now they'll change. It can’t be fantastic all the time,” said Nagarjuna.

Upcoming work

Last seen in the 2024 film Naa Saami Ranga, Nagarjuna has two films lined up for release. Sekhar Kammula’s Dhanush, Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna and Jim Sarbh-starrer Kuberaa will be released in theatres on 20 June. Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie, which also stars Nagarjuna, will be released in theatres on 14 August. Nagarjuna will announce his upcoming film in the coming months.