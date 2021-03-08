Lakshmi Manchu: Best time for women to be in cinema
This Women’s Day, actor Lakshmi Manchu wants women to use their voices to drive a change. She says women, today, have many different avenues to speak up, and it is important for them to use them.
“It is the best time for women to be in cinema right now, more than ever, because of social media and the different avenues that a woman can speak out on. It is not like before where it was just one medium and it was completely driven by the patriarchal mindset,” Manchu tells us.
As the cinematic landscape changes for women, Manchu says that it is important for women to take the lead.
“Celebrating Women’s Day is celebrating every woman in the past who had given her life up for us to enjoy the smallest of pleasures so freely,” says the actor, adding, that the present “time is to live in your full power to claim your womanhood”.
“If we don’t stand on the shoulders of the women who fought before us for us to vote or drive or get educated, then we are wasting our birth as a woman,” she shares.
There is one more change in the industry that she spots, and that is the rise of regional cinema globally.
“You have to buckle up. Everything is laid out to you in the most strongest form,” says Manchu, while citing examples of different language shows, which garnered worldwide fame ever since they got onto the OTT streaming space.
“So our writers have a tough time ahead as they really have to match up to world cinema. The story which you are going to tell has to be for a worldwide audience,” she adds.
The actor feels OTT platforms are driving the regional stories to the world, as “they are changing cinema for the entire world, and India’s regional cinema is actually having its moment”.
“The platforms are making Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam originals. They have taken as their own prerogative to really reach out with incredible stories. I’m excited that we are able to tell stories from all parts of India,” confesses Manchu, who herself is exploring diverse stories of the over the top medium.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lakshmi Manchu: Best time for women to be in cinema
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Allu Arjun wishes wife on 10th wedding anniversary with a pic from Taj Mahal
- Allu Arjun wished his wife Sneha Reddy on their 10th wedding anniversary with a picture from a visit to the Taj Mahal.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Naga Chaitanya's fan dives into a river to meet Telugu star, watch video
- A video surfaced online saw a fan dive into a river to meet Naga Chaitanya. The Telugu actor was seated on a boat when the fan jumped off a bridge situated over the bridge.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Upasana lands in Rajahmundry to join husband Ram Charan on the sets of Acharya
- Upasana Konidela is expected to stay with husband Ram Charan until the completion of the latest schedule of the movie, Acharya.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HC asks Amazon to take down film over actor's defamation case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Salaar release date out: Prabhas to 'rebel worldwide' in April 2022
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Keerthy Suresh’s dog Nyke overcomes fear like a boss, see video
- Keerthy Suresh shared an adorable video of her dog Nyke who is first seen running away from a robot vacuum cleaner and is then riding it like a boss.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Raashi Khanna calls nephew Neil 'the love and light of my life'. See pics
- Raashi Khanna shared a few pictures from her playtime with her nephew Neil and called him the love and light of her life.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lakshmi Manchu: Speaking your mind is picking a fight
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Naga Chaitanya goes clean shaven in latest pics
- Naga Chaitanya was spotted in a clean shaven look on Wednesday evening when he attended filmmaker Sukumar’s family function.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nadiya says she’s never too old for reading Amar Chitra Katha, see pic
- Nadiya shared a picture of herself reading the classic story book, Amar Chitra Katha.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rashmika Mandanna shoots whole day for Allu Arjun’s Pushpa, see pic
- Rashmika Mandanna shared a glimpse of her tired self when she shot for the entire day for her Telugu film, Pushpa. It stars Allu Arjun as the male lead.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Happy Birthday Nani: Here are his best pictures, video with wife, son
- As Telugu star Nani celebrates his 37th birthday, here's a look at his family pictures with wife, son and others.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ram Charan wishes parents Chiranjeevi and Surekha on 42nd wedding anniversary
- Ram Charan shared a lovely picture of actor father Chiranjeevi and mother Surekha on the occasion of their 42nd wedding anniversary.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mahesh Babu’s trainer reveals actor’s approach in the gym
- Mahesh Babu’s trainer Minash Gabriel said that the actor is ageing backwards and is only getting better with time.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox