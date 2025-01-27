Lakshmi Manchu calls out IndiGo Airlines for ‘harassment’ during bag check, says it ‘loves making you feel violated’

Actor Lakshmi Manchu called out IndiGo Airlines on Monday for ‘harassment’ during the security check. In multiple tweets, she called out the staff for being ‘rude’ during the bag check and even claimed that one of her co-passengers had to leave her bag behind due to a delay in checking. (Also Read: Lakshmi Manchu on Hema Committee report: Initially, I also lost jobs because I was nasty to people hitting on me) Lakshmi Manchu detailed what happened at the baggage check recently.

Lakshmi Manchu shares her experience

Lakshmi’s first tweet claimed that the airport staff pulled her bag aside during security check and did not let her open the bag to show them the contents, insisting they would do it. She wrote, “My bag pulled aside and @IndiGo6E and they won’t let me open my bag. They insist to do it or else my bag will be left in Goa, someone help!!! Flt 6e585..this is ridiculous, and the staff is being extremely rude.”

She then added that they did not put the security tag on the bag in her view even after she requested them to, “This is harassment @IndiGo6E after all that they did not even put a security tag in front of my eyes. In spite of insisting that they would do so if anything is missing, I doubt Indigo will take any responsibility. How is this even possible to run an airline like this?” asking the airlines to take responsibility if something's missing from her bag.

In her last tweet, Lakshmi claimed that people were being pulled aside for cutlery and one co-passenger had to leave her luggage because it wasn’t checked on time, “They pulled people aside for sleep apnea machine! Spoon fork and knife cutlery! One of the girl had to leave her luggage cos they couldn’t go thru her bag on time!!!!!! Ok I’m done! @IndiGo6E loves making you feel violated…”

When a person commented under her post, asking her to choose a different airline, she replied, “What to do they have the best timings!”

IndiGo responds to Lakshmi’s complaint

The airline responded to Lakshmi’s post and stated that her bag was pulled aside during check for prohibited items, writing, “Ma’am, we understand the inconvenience you experienced this morning. As per our records, your checked-in bag was detained by the airport security, deployed by the airport operator, due to strict regulations on carrying prohibited items in check-in luggage.” They also thanked her for cooperating with ‘their team and security personnel’ to ensure the baggage was cleared for check-in.

Lakshmi was last seen in the Disney+ Hotstar web series Yakshini, and she will soon star in Adiparvam.