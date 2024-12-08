Manchu Manoj exits hospital with neck brace amid alleged family feud with dad Mohan Babu

Manchu Manoj has been admitted to the hospital with what appears to be a leg and neck injury. Reports on Sunday morning claimed that an argument broke out between him and father, Mohan Babu, resulting in them filing police complaints on each other. However, his father denied the same. (Also Read: Mohan Babu denies he and son Manchu Manoj filed police complaints against each other: ‘Imaginary stories’) Manchu Manoj was seen leaving the hospital with a brace around his neck.(Gulte)

Manchu Manoj seen exiting hospital

In a video posted by Gulte on Sunday evening, Manoj can be seen exiting a hospital, and his team props him up. His leg seems injured, hindering his movement, and he also wears a neck brace. As reporters clamoured around him, he refused to answer questions about what happened, slowly making his way to a waiting car before leaving. His wife was also with him when he went to the hospital.

Zee News reported that after a health checkup, Manoj was sent home and will be back at the hospital for further tests. They quoted sources stating that he had some suspicious injuries that the doctors would investigate further. There is no official statement from Manoj's side about what happened.

What happened

Manoj reportedly called 100 on Sunday morning, claiming that an aide beat him up at the behest of his father. Reports also stated that Mohan also called 100, insisting that it was Manoj who assaulted him. The altercation supposedly took place over a disagreement about properties. While it was reported that Manoj went to the police station with injuries to file a complaint, Mohan released a statement claiming the news to be false.

His statement read, “There is no truth in the news that Mohan Babu and Manchu Manoj have filed complaints against each other. Media is broadcasting imaginary stories that Manoj turned up at the police station wounded. Don’t spread false propaganda without any evidence. - Manchu Mohan Babu’s family.”

Feud in the Manchu family

Mohan's heirs Vishnu and Manoj have been rumoured to be at loggerheads for a long time. There has been talk of differences of opinion about Manoj's wedding, which Vishnu did not attend. Manoj had also posted a video of Vishnu attacking Manoj's relatives in 2023.