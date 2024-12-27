Manmohan Singh was a ‘visionary’, say south stars Chiranjeevi, Vijay, Mohanlal, Rishab Shetty in tribute

Former Prime Minister of India, Dr Manmohan Singh, died on December 26 while being treated for age-related ailments. He was 92. Numerous south celebrities like Chiranjeevi, Vijay, Mohanlal and Nimma Upendra paid him tributes on social media. (Also Read: Manmohan Singh dies: Kapil Sharma, Madhuri Dixit, Diljit Dosanjh pay heartfelt tributes) Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh died on December 26.

‘A man of few words but immense impact’

Chiranjeevi posted an old picture of him greeting Manmohan, on X (formerly Twitter), writing that he was ‘deeply anguished’ to hear about the death of ‘one of the greatest statesmen’ of our country. He added, “His visionary and game changing contributions as the Finance Minister and then his highly successful tenure as the 13th Prime Minister of India for two successive terms will remain etched in history.”

The actor also reflected on the time he served as an MP and the Minister of State for Tourism during his tenure. “I fondly cherish my interactions with him and the inspiration and wisdom I got from him forever. It is a tremendous loss to our country. My deepest condolences to his family and each of his numerous admirers. Rest In Peace Manmohan Ji!! Om Shanti!!” he added.

Keerthy Suresh wrote about the impact Manmohan left on the country, “Deeply shocked to hear about the passing of the visionary leader, Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. A man of few words but immense impact, a leader who transformed India’s economy with wisdom and humility. His contributions to our nation’s growth will forever be remembered. May his soul rest in peace.”

‘His legacy will endure the annals of Indian history’

Vijay wrote that the former PM’s contribution to the Indian economy was ‘unparallelled’, “Deeply saddened by the passing of former Prime Minister Dr. #ManmohanSingh. He led India with immense wisdom and integrity, who spoke less but did more. His unparalleled contribution to the Indian economy and other Noble Services to the Nation will forever be cherished. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, followers and loved ones during this difficult time.”

Kamal Haasan mourned Manmohan’s death, writing that it ‘marks the end of an era in Indian polity’. “A man of quiet dignity, he reshaped the nation through his visionary economic and social policies. Few have influenced the nation's trajectory with such far-reaching impact. His policies, both as Finance Minister and Prime Minister, empowered millions, strengthening the fabric of Indian democracy and uplifting the most vulnerable,” he wrote, adding, “His legacy will endure in the annals of Indian history, forever remembered as a leader who quietly but profoundly changed the course of the nation.”

‘Embodiment of humility and wisdom’

“RIP Dr. Manmohan Singh. Your wisdom, humility, and service to the nation will forever be remembered,” wrote Mammootty, mourning Manmohan’s death. Mohanlal wrote, “Deeply saddened by the passing of Dr. Manmohan Singh, a visionary leader and an embodiment of humility and wisdom. His contributions to India will forever be remembered. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti.”

Rishab Shetty penned a heartfelt tribute, “Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Shri #ManmohanSingh Ji, a visionary leader and statesman who dedicated his life to the service of our nation. His contributions to India’s growth and development will always be remembered. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones.”

Nimma Upendra wrote in Kannada, “Emotional tributes and last respects to Dr. Manmohan Singh, the greatest Prime Minister the country has ever seen, the stalwart who worked hard to make the country economically strong, the kind-hearted politician and renowned economist who made invaluable contributions to the fields of Indian politics and economics.”

Manmohan Singh dies

Dr Manmohan Singh, the architect of India's economic reforms and a consensus builder in the rough world of politics, died late Thursday at AIIMS, Delhi. He is survived by his wife and three daughters. The government has announced a seven-day State mourning as a mark of respect to the former prime minister. His last rites will take place on December 28.