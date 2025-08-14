Nagarjuna's fans go from pouring milk on cutout to expressing frustration his role was ‘wasted’ in Coolie

Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie, which features Nagarjuna as the antagonist Simon, was released in theatres on 14 August. Nagarjuna’s fans in Hyderabad put up pictures of him at theatres and celebrated the film's release with exuberance. (Follow live updates on Coolie and War 2 release) Nagarjuna's fans put up pictures of the actor in theatres and celebrated the release of Coolie. (Instagram: Artistry Buzz)

Nagarjuna’s fans celebrate Coolie release

A video posted by a paparazzo on Instagram shows Nagarjuna’s fans climbing onto the roof of Gokul Theatre in Hyderabad and garlanding a massive picture of the actor. The video also shows them bursting rockets and crackers outside the theatre, while holding up fan-made posters of Nagarjuna and throwing confetti. Fans didn’t just bring along crackers and flowers; they also brought along milk packets to pour on pictures of Nagarjuna to celebrate Coolie’s release.

Nagarjuna's birthday is 29 August, and it looks like some fans decided to celebrate it a few days early. Some pictures from the theatre show fans posting a picture at the theatre with “Advance Happy Birthday Annayya (brother)” written on it. Fans poured milk on this poster too, playing dhol music and throwing confetti while at it.

Fans in Vizag also brought along custom-made flags with Nagarjuna’s character Simon from Coolie printed on them. To celebrate the film's release, they also burst crackers and smoke bombs.

Fans feel Nagarjuna was wasted in Coolie

However, it seems like once they watched the film, Nagarjuna's fans were disappointed and felt he was wasted in the film. One fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Movie was good , climax was super fun But honestly, Nagarjuna’s character felt wasted & the movie lacked a strong villain.” Another wrote, “Wasted Nagarjuna and Sathyaraj's characters.”

One hurt fan questioned, “Simon character ending scene ela oppukunnaru sir koncham kuda manassakshi ledha? Aina matladi waste @iamnagarjuna. (How did you agree to the ending scene of Simon's character, don't you have a heart?)” Some wrote that Nagarjuna acted ‘good’ but that his ‘potential was wasted’. A fan even wrote, “Nagarjuna looks stylish obviously but what's the use when you don't have any swag to pull this role.”

Not everyone agreed, though, because some thought him and Soubin Shahir showed ‘peak level villainism’ in the film. Another wrote,. “Nagarjuna acting and screen presence is equally mass as Rajni.” One even wrote, “My favorite characters in the movie #Coolie are #Soubin, #Nagarjuna, and #ShrutiHaasan. I really liked their characters and their performances.”

About Coolie

Coolie is directed by Lokesh, produced by Sun Pictures, and features music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The film, which was released in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi, stars Rajinikanth as Deva and Nagarjuna as Simon. Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, Upendra and Aamir Khan also play key roles in it.