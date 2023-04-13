Nani reveals why he didn’t message, call SS Rajamouli after Oscar win: ‘I didn’t because…’

Actor Nani, who is basking in the phenomenal success of his latest release Dasara, has revealed in an interview that he didn’t contact his Eega director SS Rajamouli after his Oscar win for RRR. He said he didn't message or call the director and added that his relationship with Rajamouli goes beyond professional ties and that they bond like family. Also read: Dasara box office day 7 collection: Nani film grosses over ₹100 cr worldwide, a first for actor Nani starred in filmmaker SS Rajamouli's film Eega.

Last month, the RRR film song Naatu Naatu bagged an Oscar award. It became the first Indian production to win in the Original Song category. On winning the Oscar, composer MM Keeravani said in his acceptance speech: “There was only one wish on my mind...RRR has to win ...the pride of every Indian...and it must put me on the top of the world."

In an interview with News 18, Nani opened up on why he didn’t call or message Rajamouli after the Oscar win. “I could have called him but I didn’t want to because I knew that the whole world would be calling him and I know exactly what that feels like. I wished him on Twitter and he replied there. Their phones must have blew up with messages. It must have been madness! I just didn’t want my message to be added to that list,” Nani said.

He also went on to add that his relationship with Rajamouli goes beyond the professional level as they consider each other as family.

Meanwhile, Nani’s Dasara became his first ₹100 crore grossing film in his career. Directed by debutant Odella Srikanth, it features Nani in the role of Dharani. It also stars Keerthy Suresh, Shine Tom Chacko and Dheekshith Shetty in key roles.

Originally shot in Telugu, Dasara was released in Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada. Last week, Rajamouli took to Twitter to heap praise on the film. He wrote, “Amidst the rugged landscape and raw characters, Srikanth Odella manages a tender heart-touching love story. Career best performance by Nani. Keerthy cake walks through her role. Every actor's performance was noteworthy. Cinematography is first class. Special mention to the background score. Hearty Congratulations to the #Dasara team on the wonderful success.”

