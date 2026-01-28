Prabhas praises Rasha Thadani's singing debut with Chaap Tilak, calls it 'honest, heartfelt'; she reacts
Rasha Thadani, in her note, said that she is forever grateful to Prabhas for his compliment. Check out their posts here.
Actor Prabhas has praised Rasha Thadani over her singing debut with the song Chaap Tilak from her upcoming film Laikey Laikaa. Taking to his Instagram Stories, Prabhas penned a sweet note congratulating Rasha. She also responded to his message.
Prabhas praises Rasha Thadani's singing, she reacts
Prabhas posted Rasha's video singing Chaap Tilak and wrote, "Such a lovely singing debut @rashathadani. Your performance in #ChaapTilak is honest, heartfelt and comes straight from the heart."
He added, "Congratulations (white heart emoji)." On her Instagram Stories, Rasha re-shared the post and wrote, "Prabhas sir (red heart and folded hands emoji) forever grateful!!" In a music video, Rasha showcased her singing skills.
About Rasha's debut song
Sung by Rasha and IP Singh, the song has been composed by Faridkot (Rajarshi Sanyal and IP Singh). The lyrics have been penned by Sidharth-Garima and Singh. Earlier, on her Instagram Stories, Rasha shared her emotions about the song's release. "My first song, with all your blessings," she wrote.
Rasha's second film is Laikey Laikaa
This came days after the makers released the film's first look poster. Phantom Studios shared the film's poster on Instagram. The photo featured the blood-drenched shoes of a boy and a girl as they stood on the stairs. The film is being directed by Saurabh Gupta. Sharing the poster, Phanom Studios wrote, "Earn Love!"
Following this, they also unveiled a series of character posters from the film, offering a glimpse into Rasha and Abhay Verma's story.
About Prabhas, Rasha and Abhay Verma's films
Abhay Verma was earlier seen in the film Munjya. It also starred Mona Singh and Sathyaraj. The movie was directed by Aditya Sarpotdar.
Rasha made her Bollywood debut with Azaad in 2025. Set in pre-independence India, Azaad also featured Ajay Devgn. Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, the film received widespread praise for its powerful performances and engaging storyline.
Prabahs was recently seen in The RajaSaab, a Telugu horror comedy directed by Maruthi. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar and Zarina Wahab. Fans will see him next in Spirit, helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. It will also feature Triptii Dimri.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnanya Das
Ananya Das works as Deputy Chief Content Producer with the digital platform on Hindustan Times. She has worked as a journalist for over 11 years. Currently, she writes about celebrities, films, web series and has a keen interest in K-pop.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.