Prabhas praises Rasha Thadani's singing debut with Chaap Tilak, calls it 'honest, heartfelt'; she reacts

He added, "Congratulations (white heart emoji)." On her Instagram Stories, Rasha re-shared the post and wrote, "Prabhas sir (red heart and folded hands emoji) forever grateful!!" In a music video, Rasha showcased her singing skills.

Prabhas posted Rasha's video singing Chaap Tilak and wrote, "Such a lovely singing debut @rashathadani. Your performance in #ChaapTilak is honest, heartfelt and comes straight from the heart."

Actor Prabhas has praised Rasha Thadani over her singing debut with the song Chaap Tilak from her upcoming film Laikey Laikaa. Taking to his Instagram Stories, Prabhas penned a sweet note congratulating Rasha. She also responded to his message.

Sung by Rasha and IP Singh, the song has been composed by Faridkot (Rajarshi Sanyal and IP Singh). The lyrics have been penned by Sidharth-Garima and Singh. Earlier, on her Instagram Stories, Rasha shared her emotions about the song's release. "My first song, with all your blessings," she wrote.

Rasha's second film is Laikey Laikaa This came days after the makers released the film's first look poster. Phantom Studios shared the film's poster on Instagram. The photo featured the blood-drenched shoes of a boy and a girl as they stood on the stairs. The film is being directed by Saurabh Gupta. Sharing the poster, Phanom Studios wrote, "Earn Love!"

Following this, they also unveiled a series of character posters from the film, offering a glimpse into Rasha and Abhay Verma's story.

About Prabhas, Rasha and Abhay Verma's films Abhay Verma was earlier seen in the film Munjya. It also starred Mona Singh and Sathyaraj. The movie was directed by Aditya Sarpotdar.

Rasha made her Bollywood debut with Azaad in 2025. Set in pre-independence India, Azaad also featured Ajay Devgn. Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, the film received widespread praise for its powerful performances and engaging storyline.

Prabahs was recently seen in The RajaSaab, a Telugu horror comedy directed by Maruthi. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar and Zarina Wahab. Fans will see him next in Spirit, helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. It will also feature Triptii Dimri.