Pushpa 2 box office collection day 27: Allu Arjun film continues its dream run, crosses 1170 crore

Pushpa 2 The Rule box office collection day 27: Sukumar's Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule continues to mint money at the box office even in its fourth week. As per the latest report on Sacnilk.com, Pushpa 2 has now crossed the ₹ 1170 crore mark at the box office in India.

The report states that Pushpa 2 The Rule minted around ₹ 6.97 crore on its 27th day of release, which is a Tuesday. The film is doing better than the new release Baby John, starring Varun Dhawan in the lead role. Baby John released in theatres on Christmas day whereas Pushpa 2 released on December 5.

In its first week, Pushpa 2 registered a mammoth, record-breaking collection at ₹ 725.8 crore. In Week two, the film maintained the momentum and minted ₹ 264.8 crore, and followed it with a ₹ 129.5 crore gross in week three. The total collections are at ₹ 1170.77 crore.

Pushpa 2 is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings with music on T-Series. A third film in the Pushpa franchise, titled Pushpa 2: The Rampage was announced in the end credits of the film.

The film, and its lead star Allu Arjun, courted controversy when a 35-year-old woman named Revathi died, and her eight-year-old son was injured on December 4 during a stampede-like situation at the Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad when fans jostled to have a glimpse of the actor at the premiere. The actor was arrested on December 13 and released on interim bail on December 14. Though a local court in Hyderabad sent him to 14 days in judicial custody, he was granted interim bail for four weeks by the Telangana high court that evening. The interim bail ends on January 10.