Rajinikanth calls Chiranjeevi's GodFather 'excellent', director Mohan Raja reacts: 'One of the best moments of my life'

Chiranjeevi’s latest release GodFather isn’t just minting money at the box office, but also earning praise from fans and industry colleagues as well. The latest person to praise the film is veteran actor Rajinikanth. On Monday evening, GodFather director Mohan Raja shared Rajinikanth’s feedback about the film in a tweet and thanked the veteran actor as well. Also read: Chiranjeevi thanks Salman Khan: Masood Bhai is force behind GodFather’s success

GodFather is the Telugu remake of Mohanlal’s hit Malayalam film Lucifer. The Telugu adaptation has made certain changes to the script, which had drawn some criticism from the fans of the original. However, it seems Rajinikanth has liked the changes. In a tweet, Mohan wrote, "Superstar watched #Godfather. Excellent, very nice, very interesting are few of the remarks in his detailed appreciation on the adaptations made for the Telugu version.”

The director then thanked the veteran actor for the feedback, calling it one of the best moments of his life. “Thank you so much Thalaiva @rajinikanth sir, one of the best moments of life.. means a lotttt,” he wrote, sharing a poster of the film. Although Chiranjeevi has primarily worked in the Telugu industry and Rajinikanth in the Tamil film industry, the two have crossed paths over the years, sharing screen space in a three films--Kaali, Bandipotu Simham, and Ranuva Veeran. The last film, released in 1982, was their last collaboration together.

GodFather, which also stars Nayanthara, Satyadev Kancharana, Murali Sharma, and Salman Khan in a cameo, has grossed over ₹100 crore in its opening extended weekend since its release on Dussehra. The film is on course to be one of the biggest hits of Chiranjeevi’s career and came as a balm for the veteran actor after the box office failure of his previous film Acharya.

ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail