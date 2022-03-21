Ram Charan lands in Punjab for RRR promotions, spotted petting a dog. Watch

Actor Ram Charan, along with Jr NTR and filmmaker SS Rajamouli, on Monday landed in Punjab for the promotions of their forthcoming magnum opus RRR. In a video clip that has surfaced on social media, Ram Charan, who has openly admitted his love for dogs and owns two dogs as well, is seen petting a security dog as he exits the airport. Also read: Ram Charan travels with his dog for RRR promotions in Dubai, Jr NTR cannot resist giving him a few pets. See pics

In the clip, Ram Charan can be seen walking out of the airport while petting the security dog that was accompanying him. Ram Charan is seen wearing a kurta- pyjama.

Few days ago, Ram Charan was spotted with his pet dog Rhyme when he was in Dubai for the film promotions. Ram has openly confessed his love for dogs on many occasions in interviews and through his Instagram posts and videos.

In September 2021, Ram took to Instagram to welcome Rhyme into his family. Ram Charan already has a Jack Russell Terrier named Brat.

SS Rajamouli directed RRR, which features Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead, was supposed to release worldwide on January 7. The release was postponed due to the sudden surge in Covid-19 related cases across the country. The film finally releases in cinemas worldwide on March 25.

Jr NTR and Ram Charan will be seen together for the first time in RRR. The film is a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-independent era and based on the lives of two real heroes and well-known revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

The film, which will be released in Hindi as well, also stars Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Samuthirakani and Shriya Saran in important roles.

