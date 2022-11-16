Ram Charan’s respect for Akshay Kumar at event impresses fans: 'That shows his upbringing by Chiranjeevi’. Watch

Actors Akshay Kumar and Ram Charan were recently spotted together at the 20th Hindustan Times Leadership Summit. In a clip from the event that has surfaced on social media, Ram Charan’s display of respect for his senior counterpart has been lauded by fans of both stars. (Also Read | Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni lie in the sun, look for lions during African vacation. Watch)

At the event, Akshay and Ram spoke about their journeys, the ways in which cinema and the tastes of the audience are changing, and how one can deal with the challenges of social media criticism. They also danced to songs from each other’s hit movies.

In the clip, both Ram and Akshay walked towards the stage when the former stopped and allowed Akshay to climb the dais first. On stage, he asked Akshay to sit first and then went on to take his seat. The clip was shared by a fan account of Akshay. The tweet read, “Ram Charan showing respect to his senior Akshay Kumar (sic)." The tweet was followed by a heart emoji.

In the comments section, Ram's fans hailed his gesture and said that it showcases his character and dignity. A person wrote, “That shows his upbringing by @KChiruTweets (sic).” Another fan commented, “He admires Akki (Akshay) for his dedication towards cinema. He said in a few interviews (sic).”

Fans saw Ram last in SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR. Currently, he is shooting for his upcoming film with director Shankar. The film, dubbed RC 15, marks the maiden collaboration between Shankar and Ram Charan. In the movie, he’s said to be playing an IAS officer with anger issues. Actor Kiara Advani plays his co-star.

Expected to be an action-thriller, RC 15 has music by SS Thaman. As per recent reports, the team will soon fly to New Zealand to shoot a song featuring Ram and Kiara. In April, the team completed a schedule in Amritsar where Ram took out time to meet the soldiers of Border Security Force. He also organized langar at the Golden temple.

