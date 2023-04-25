Ram Charan's sisters throw intimate baby shower for Upasana in Hyderabad: ‘Our child is truly blessed’

Actor Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela, who are all set to welcome their first child, attended their intimate baby shower with friends and family in Hyderabad. Upasana took to Instagram to share a bunch of pictures from the private party that was organised by Ram Charan's sisters and family. (Also read: Allu Arjun, Sania Mirza attend Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela’s baby shower in Hyderabad. See pics) Upasana Kamineni posted pictures with family and friends from her baby shower on her Instagram.

Upasana is currently in her seventh month of pregnancy. Earlier actor Allu Arjun had shared a picture from the party on his Instagram Stories with Upasana and wrote, "Soo happy for my sweetesttt Upsi @Upasanakaminenikonidela (sic)," with a heart emoji. In her Instagram stories too, Upasana had shared a series of pictures with her friends from the event. Sania Mirza was also seen in one of the pictures.

Now, in a separate post on Instagram, Upasana shared a bunch of pictures from the private party that was attended by close friends and family. "Soooo grateful for all the love," she wrote in the caption, adding: "Thank you @sushmitakonidela @sreejakonidela , @smireddy_14 and @sarin_katta for having such lovely baby showers for us. (smiley face emoticons). Our baby is truly blessed. (red heart emoticon)" The pictures saw Ram Charan in a white shirt along with Upasana who was dressed in a baby pink outfit, posing with their family and friends. Actor Chiranjeevi was also present in one of the pictures. In another, Sania Mirza was seen hugging Upasana. In another picture, Upasana posed with her mother and mother-in-law.

Talking about her pregnancy, Upasana had recently told Humans of Bombay in an interview, “I am very, very excited and also very proud that I chose to become a mother when we wanted to, not when society wanted to. So, ten years after our marriage, we have taken a call to have a kid now and I think it’s the best time because both of us are booming, both of us are financially secure and we can take care of our kids by ourselves.”

The parents-to-be recently hosted a baby shower in Dubai. Upasana had shared a video montage of herself and Ram from their fun-filled white-themed baby shower earlier. It included a dreamy teddy bear inspired decor and a huge three-tier white cake which read, “because we love you." In December 2022, Ram Charan's father and veteran actor Chiranjeevi had announced the news of Upasana's pregnancy.

