Ram Charan shares details of conversation with PM Narendra Modi: ‘He asked me what Peddi was about’

Actor Ram Charan’s meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi last year had sparked curiosity among fans, and the actor has now shared details about their interaction. Ram has revealed that their conversation was centred around cinema and the changing face of India. Ram Charan, along with his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela, met PM Modi in New Delhi last year.

The actor shared that PM Modi was curious about his upcoming sports drama Peddi and even quizzed him about the film during their interaction.

Ram on meeting PM Modi On Thursday, Ram and Janhvi Kapoor were in Delhi to promote their upcoming film Peddi at a special event, where Ram looked back at his meeting with PM Modi.

During the event, Ram recalled the conversation he had with PM Modi about his film Peddi. “The last time I met our Honourable Prime Minister Modi ji in Delhi, he asked me what Peddi was about. I told him it’s about an evolved India and empowering our villages. Modi ji then shared a story from West Bengal, where decades ago a footballer from a small village represented India, and today over 85 people from that same village play football,” Ram said.

Talking about the film, Ram said, “The films we are making in the South today are deeply rooted in our culture and soil. They are not city-based, but set in villages and towns. Our archery team in India has many tribal players because they naturally possess that talent. It’s beautiful when such talent from villages gets recognised.”

Last year, Ram, along with his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela, met PM Modi in New Delhi to express his gratitude for the launch of the Archery Premier League (APL), spearheaded by Anil Kamineni. The actor later shared images from the meeting on his Instagram account and expressed his heartfelt gratitude to PM Modi.