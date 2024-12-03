Menu Explore
Ram Gopal Varma smells ‘conspiracy’ in complaint against him for post on Chandrababu Naidu: ‘All sorts of rumours…’

ANI |
Dec 03, 2024 07:34 AM IST

Ram Gopal Varma said on the recent case against him, “The case is regarding a certain tweet I posted nearly a year ago, of which I have no knowledge."

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has landed in legal trouble for allegedly posting content related to Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders, including Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, his son Nara Lokesh and daughter-in-law Brahmani on social media. (Also Read: Ram Gopal Varma asks Sandeep Reddy Vanga if he can make a film better than Baahubali. Watch how he responded)

Ram Gopal Varma says there's a conspiracy against him regarding his case against an alleged post on Chandrababu Naidu
Ram Gopal Varma says there's a conspiracy against him regarding his case against an alleged post on Chandrababu Naidu

Speaking to ANI, he said, "The case is regarding a certain tweet I posted nearly a year ago, of which I have no knowledge. I have put more than a thousand tweets in that period. There is not even a prima facie to book that case... There is some kind of a conspiracy... All sorts of rumours were being spread in the media..."

A police case was filed in Prakasam district following a complaint lodged by TDP Manadal secretary Ramalingam.

According to sub-inspector Siva Ramaiah, the case was registered under the provisions of the Information Technology (IT) Act. "An investigation into the allegations has been launched," the sub-inspector informed.

Ram Gopal Varma allegedly posted controversial content on social media as part of the promotions for his movie Vyuham. The complaint was lodged against him three weeks back.

Ram Gopal is best known for directing films such as Rangeela, Company, and Satya.

