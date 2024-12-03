Ram Gopal Varma smells ‘conspiracy’ in complaint against him for post on Chandrababu Naidu: ‘All sorts of rumours…’

Speaking to ANI, he said, "The case is regarding a certain tweet I posted nearly a year ago, of which I have no knowledge. I have put more than a thousand tweets in that period. There is not even a prima facie to book that case... There is some kind of a conspiracy... All sorts of rumours were being spread in the media..."
A police case was filed in Prakasam district following a complaint lodged by TDP Manadal secretary Ramalingam.
According to sub-inspector Siva Ramaiah, the case was registered under the provisions of the Information Technology (IT) Act. "An investigation into the allegations has been launched," the sub-inspector informed.
Ram Gopal Varma allegedly posted controversial content on social media as part of the promotions for his movie Vyuham. The complaint was lodged against him three weeks back.
Ram Gopal is best known for directing films such as Rangeela, Company, and Satya.
