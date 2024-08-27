Samantha Ruth Prabhu cries, tells Naga Chaitanya he'd ‘make a great father someday’ in unseen video from their wedding

In the heartfelt clip, she affectionately expresses her belief that he would make a wonderful father to their future children.

Memory from the past

The old video is from their white wedding ceremony where the two are seen standing at the altar ready to take vows. Samantha is seen in a beautiful gown, while Naga is looking smart in a black tuxedo.

In the video, Samantha breaks down as she calls Naga her ‘prince charming’. She goes on to call “greatest man”, adding that she is sure that he will be a “perfect” father one day.

“Like how all arguments will be resolved without a change of tone and how I’m never allowed to get away with anything by crying. But because of you I can feel myself slowly and surely becoming what I have always dreamt of being. You are the greatest man I have ever known and I know that one day you will be a perfect father to our beautiful child. I’ll choose you in a hundred lives and a hundred worlds and in any reality. I choose you,” she says in the video. They are seen exchanging rings after her speech.

Fans react

The video has put the fans of the couple on a rollercoaster ride of emotion, as they took to the comment section to express their views.

“She was in love with him more than he was,” wrote one, with another stating, “And PPL said she didn't want kids. Wowww!!!!” “She loved more than him,” posted one user, with one mentioning, “Those who loves truly gets broken in life whether it me women or men”.

“At least he would have hug her while she was crying becz true man can't see tears in her women,” expressed one user. Another user posted, “Naga u shouldn't have left her”.

About her relationship with Naga

Actors Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu got married in 2017 and split after four years of marriage in 2021. After splitting up with Samantha, Chaitanya deleted all the photos featuring him and his ex-wife.

Chaitanya and Sobhita got engaged on August 8 at Nagarjuna’s home in the presence of both their families. The couple has been dating since 2022, but rumours of their relationship began in 2023 when fans began spotting them together on vacations. Both the actors remained mum about the relationship, choosing not to comment on it.

On the work front

Chaitanya will soon play a fisherman from Srikakulam in Thandel. Sobhita will soon be seen in Sitara. Samantha will soon be seen in Raj & DK's web series Citadel: Honey Bunny with Varun Dhawan, apart from a Telugu film called Bangaram.