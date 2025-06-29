Samantha Ruth Prabhu holds Keerthy Suresh close in pic from their lunch date, fans say: 'Too much talent in one frame’

Actors Keerthy Suresh and Samantha Ruth Prabhu have often shown their mutual admiration for each other on social media. The duo recently reunited for a sweet lunch date, and fans can’t stop gushing over their heartwarming and ‘unexpected’ catch-up. Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Keerthy Suresh pose together after a lunch date.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Keerthy Suresh's pic from recent outing

On Sunday, Samantha took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures that looked like her June photo dump. In the post, Samantha talked about her source of happiness, and the very first picture was from a lunch date with her friend and fellow actor Keerthy. In the photo, the two were seen sitting beside each other, with Samantha holding Keerthy close for an adorable snap. The two seemed to be enjoying themselves, indulging their sweet tooth with a fruit pudding. Sharing the photo, Samantha wrote, “Sat down for lunch, stood up at sunset.”

Samantha and Keerthy’s fans were delighted to see them catching up over a long lunch. One of the comments read, “Sam and Keerthy was unexpected! After a long time.” Another wrote, “Two beauties in one frame.” A third commented, “Perfect combo.” Another said, “Too much talent in one frame,” while one more wrote, “Two angels in one frame.”

Keerthy made her Bollywood debut in 2024 with the movie Baby John opposite Varun Dhawan. The film was a remake of Theri, and Keerthy played the role played by Samantha in the original. In an interview with Galatta India, Keerthy revealed that it was Samantha who recommended her to Atlee for the role in Baby John. She said, “She probably had me in mind when this was happening; that’s what Varun also told me. I can’t be grateful enough for that. It’s so sweet of her to say, ‘Keerthy will be able to pull off this character.’ Her performance in Theri is one of my favourites in Tamil. Honestly, I was very scared.”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Keerthy Suresh’s upcoming movies

Samantha will next be seen in Raj & DK’s action fantasy series Rakht Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom. The series also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Jaideep Ahlawat in key roles. The series will premiere on Netflix, but the exact release date it yet to be announced. She also has an action thriller titled Maa Inti Bangaram, which she is also co-producing, in the pipeline.

Keerthy will next be seen in the Telugu-language comedy-drama film Uppu Kappurambu. The film also stars Suhas Pagolu, Babu Mohan, Subhalekha Sudhakar, and Talluri Rameswari in key roles. It is scheduled to release on Prime Video on July 4. She also has the Tamil film Revolver Rita in the pipeline, which is set to release on August 27.