Samantha Ruth Prabhu swears by these 5 things for her glowing skin, fit body and 'happy' mind at 38

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is all about prioritising happiness and health. At 38, the actor actively promotes the importance of nurturing both physical and mental well-being as a way to stay healthy and look your best. Known for her fit physique and radiant skin, Samantha often embraces various therapies, workout routines, and dietary strategies to stay youthful, strong, and content. Also read | Samantha Ruth Prabhu's beauty secrets for glowing skin at 38 revealed: ‘Lots and lots of moisturiser’, no cold plunges Samantha shared a slew of pictures on June 29.(Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

On June 29, Samantha shared a slew of pictures on Instagram giving us a peek into her personal life, the therapies she takes, the diet she follows and the friends she hangs out with, that help her stay happy and healthy.

Here's how she spent her June, and things that helped her feel her best, physically and otherwise:

1. A long lunch with a friend

The post features a picture of Samantha and actor Keerthy Suresh. “Sat down for lunch. Stood up at sunset,” Samantha wrote with the picture.

2. Red light therapy

Samantha’s post also featured snippets of her red light therapy, PEMF therapy, snippets of her breakfast and her workout videos. “Red light therapy: Boosts collagen, calms inflammation, and helps the body recover,” Samantha wrote.

3. PEMF therapy

Noting down the benefits of PEMF therapy, Samantha added, “PEMF & negative ion therapy: Works on a cellular level: boosts circulation, eases inflammation, and supports faster recovery.” Also read | Samantha Ruth Prabhu reacts to 'another weight comment', explains why she's unable to put on weight

4. Having a healthy breakfast

One of the pictures of Samantha’s post features a snippet of her breakfast bowl with a lot of fruits and nuts. “This breakfast knows what it’s doing: Healthy, happy, mildly obsessed,” she added.

5. Working out

Samantha also shared a short snippet from her gym diaries, acing pushups like a pro. “What we choose to speak about becomes what we shape,” Samantha captioned her post.

Is red light therapy good for health?

In a March 2025 interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Gagan Raina, Aesthetic Physician, Laser Expert, and Clinical Director at ARISIA Aesthetic Clinic in Mumbai explained how red light therapy works - “Red light therapy, also known as low-level laser therapy, is a non-invasive treatment that utilises wavelengths ranging from 630nm to 700nm. These wavelengths penetrate deep into the skin, stimulating cellular activity, enhancing tissue repair, and promoting overall skin and hair health. It has become a widely sought-after therapy for addressing various concerns, from signs of aging to inflammation and hair thinning.” Dr Raina also noted down the benefits of red light therapy; read all about it here.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.